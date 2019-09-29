Cim Investment Mangement Decreased Its American Int’l Grp (AIG) Stake by $411,916; Share Value Rose; Coca (KO) Stock Price Rose While Wafra Investment Advisory Group Lowered Its Position

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 15.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 99,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 528,890 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.93M, down from 628,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 7.94M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 06/03/2018 Coca-Cola HBC Volume Rises More Than Quadruple 20 Day Average; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – GARDUÑO REPLACES MARTIN JANSEN; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway bought its stake in Coca-Cola in 1988 for $1.3 billion. At the end of 2017, the investment was worth $18.4 billion, a staggering gain of over 1300%. #AllThingsBuffett; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET DEBT/ EBITDA AT LOWER THAN 1.5X FOR 2018-2020; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL- CO LOOKS TO APPOINT A NEW DIRECTOR AT OR BEFORE NEXT YEAR’S AGM; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS WORLD OF COCA-COLA ATTRACTION IS REOPENING; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER OFFER; 10/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co says to invest $1.2 bln in Argentina 2019-21; 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in American Int’l Grp Inc (AIG) by 47.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold 7,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 8,493 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $453,000, down from 16,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in American Int’l Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $56.16. About 2.54 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for People’s United Financial, American International Group, ImmunoCellular Th; 12/04/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Anthony Vidovich as chief claims officer, general insurance; 27/03/2018 – AIG Also Is Shrinking Its Board, To 11 From 16​; 06/04/2018 – Sompo International Announces U.S. Insurance Business Development Roles; 09/05/2018 – AIG SHAREHOLDERS BACK EXECUTIVE PAY PLAN, RE-ELECT DIRECTORS; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Investor Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG; 12/04/2018 – EY – EMPLOYEES OF AIG’S GLOBAL TAX COMPLIANCE AND TAX TECHNOLOGY TEAMS TRANSITIONED TO EY EFFECTIVE MARCH 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – AIG: All Business Will be Transferred to New Entities Ahead Of Brexit; 12/04/2018 – AIG NAMES ANTHONY VIDOVICH AS CHIEF CLAIMS OFFICER, GENERAL INS; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Divests AIG Stake, Adds To Herbalife — MarketWatch

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “These 5 Stocks Have Made Buffett $23 Billion in 2019 – Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Coca-Cola installs first ‘Litter Gitter,’ ‘Bandalong’ system in southwest Atlanta – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Warren Buffett’s Top 7 Holdings as of His 89th Birthday – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “KO Will Never Be KO’d – Seeking Alpha” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Buy Pepsi Instead of Coca-Cola Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp. by 26,013 shares to 87,756 shares, valued at $13.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 235,833 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.64 million shares, and has risen its stake in D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.25 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Girard Partners, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 15,803 shares. 95,226 were accumulated by Destination Wealth Management. Anchor Capital Advsr Ltd Company holds 71,988 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Andra Ap reported 0.17% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 11,167 shares. 30,719 are owned by Aldebaran Financial Inc. Middleton Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 15,283 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability accumulated 299,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 3.64M shares. Swiss Fincl Bank invested in 0.83% or 15.18M shares. Manchester Limited Co holds 45,051 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Bainco Investors reported 1.69% stake. Berkshire Hathaway holds 9.79% or 400.00M shares in its portfolio. Invesco owns 24.27M shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold AIG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 765.00 million shares or 1.79% more from 751.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mrj Cap owns 51,419 shares or 1.58% of their US portfolio. Capital Returns Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 6.53% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 215,135 shares. Smithfield holds 0.02% or 4,251 shares. 30 were accumulated by Qci Asset Management Inc New York. Hrt Fincl Limited Company invested 0.1% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Eos Lp accumulated 30,000 shares. Canandaigua Bancorp Tru holds 0.07% or 6,890 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership owns 0.14% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 519,719 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0.06% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Ami Inv Management has 8,125 shares. Massachusetts-based Eagleclaw Managment Lc has invested 0.56% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 107,907 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & Co reported 0.1% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Gabelli Funds Ltd Co reported 0.12% stake. Da Davidson invested 0.1% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $273.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 (IJH) by 3,304 shares to 55,593 shares, valued at $10.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 9,463 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Cl A.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $913.40M for 13.37 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.