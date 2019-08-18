Cim Investment Mangement Decreased Biogen (BIIB) Holding; Last Week HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) Analysts

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased Biogen Inc (BIIB) stake by 50.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold 1,461 shares as Biogen Inc (BIIB)’s stock rose 3.63%. The Cim Investment Mangement Inc holds 1,451 shares with $343,000 value, down from 2,912 last quarter. Biogen Inc now has $42.73B valuation. The stock increased 1.78% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $231.68. About 920,660 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 12/03/2018 – Biogen: Deal Represents Company’s First Program in Neuropsychiatry; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA; 13/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Weekly Retail Sales Rose 0.5%: Symphony; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY PLEGRIDY REVENUE OF $100 MLN VS. $112 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE; 11/04/2018 – moneycontrol: In exclusive pact, Eisai to distribute Biogen’s multiple-sclerosis portfolio in India; 01/05/2018 – BIIB TO MAKE 1-TIME $50M PAYMENT TO NEURIMMUNE FOR 5% REDUCTION; 14/03/2018 – Rydex Biotechnology Cuts Biogen; 23/04/2018 – New SPINRAZA® (nusinersen) Data Unveiled at AAN Annual Meeting Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Rang

Among 2 analysts covering HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. HubSpot has $22200 highest and $16700 lowest target. $191.67’s average target is 1.74% above currents $188.4 stock price. HubSpot had 6 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, August 7 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. See HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) latest ratings:

13/08/2019 Broker: Compass Point Rating: Buy New Target: $222.0000 Initiates Coverage On

07/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $175.0000 New Target: $186.0000 Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Goldman Sachs 223.0000

06/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Rbc Capital New Target: $167.0000 187.0000

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy Initiate

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity. $27.21M worth of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) was bought by DENNER ALEXANDER J on Tuesday, April 30.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Are Investors Undervaluing Biogen (BIIB) Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: BIIB, BMRN, EL – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Biogen (BIIB) – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Biogen Earnings: BIIB Stock Surges on Big Q2 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Biogen (BIIB) Up on Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat, Raised View – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 earnings per share, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 7.34 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.

Among 19 analysts covering Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Biogen Inc has $416 highest and $19800 lowest target. $270.84’s average target is 16.90% above currents $231.68 stock price. Biogen Inc had 40 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Tuesday, March 5. The company was downgraded on Friday, June 28 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Barclays Capital. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) earned “Hold” rating by Guggenheim on Thursday, March 21. Nomura maintained the shares of BIIB in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, March 4. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of BIIB in report on Friday, March 22 with “Hold” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of BIIB in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comgest Global Invsts Sas holds 12,400 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 22,331 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 103,169 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp, New York-based fund reported 10,300 shares. Cornerstone Advsr holds 1,343 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 530,771 shares. Berkshire Asset Limited Liability Corp Pa holds 0.04% or 2,012 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability reported 1,611 shares. Argent Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 1.06% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Security Natl holds 176 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset holds 0.02% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 8,230 shares. Ameritas Prtn holds 0.15% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 14,013 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh accumulated 355,876 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Zacks Inv Mngmt holds 0.23% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 45,416 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Co accumulated 132 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HubSpot: Biggest Product Expansion In Company’s History – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HubSpot Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Slack: Less Interesting As A Standalone – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “HubSpot’s Sales and Customer Count Keep Climbing in the Second Quarter – Motley Fool” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Does the Latest Drop in Salesforce Stock Make It a Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

The stock increased 1.09% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $188.4. About 379,185 shares traded. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 44.07% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 26/04/2018 – HubSpot Alum Aims to Give Customers a Voice with Latest Venture; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT 1Q REV. $114.6M, EST. $110.0M; 22/03/2018 – RevM achieves Gold Tier Certification as a HubSpot Agency Partner; 01/05/2018 – HubSpot Grows Platform with New Workplace by Facebook Integration; 10/05/2018 – ManoByte Honored as HubSpot’s Impact Award Winner for Sales Enablement; 04/05/2018 – The B2B Marketing Lab to Host New lnbound Marketing HubSpot User Group Event in South London; 08/05/2018 – HubSpot to Open New Latin Amer Headquarters in Bogota, Colombia; 03/05/2018 – HubSpot Launches Integration for Shopify App Store to Help Ecommerce SMBs Win; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 11C; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.59 TO $0.65