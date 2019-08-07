Cim Investment Mangement Cut Tyson Foods (TSN) Holding by $543,996; Share Value Rose; 1922 Investment Company Trimmed Its Hyatt Hotels (H) Holding by $1.98 Million as Stock Value Declined

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 50.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold 7,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 7,876 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $547,000, down from 15,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $83.46. About 82,315 shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS EXPLORES SALE OF PIZZA CRUST BUSINESS; 07/05/2018 – TYSON: HIGHER FREIGHT COSTS SPURRED 14C/SHARE IMPACT DURING QTR; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Had Seen Eliminating 600 Positions; 02/05/2018 – Tyson Foods to Webcast BMO Presentation; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Chicken Segment Adjusted Operating Margin About 10%; 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest; 02/05/2018 – Tyson Ventures Announces Investment in Future Meat Technologies; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s: Smaller US pork operators will bear the brunt of potential Chinese pork tariffs; 07/05/2018 – Tyson: Majority of Chg Increase Expected to Be Incurred in FY19

1922 Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) by 69.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1922 Investment Company Llc sold 27,431 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% . The institutional investor held 12,014 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, down from 39,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1922 Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Hyatt Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $73.5. About 19,665 shares traded. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) has risen 0.52% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.52% the S&P500. Some Historical H News: 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of CFCRE 2016-C4; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Exits Position in Hyatt; 02/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 02/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels 1Q EPS $3.40; 02/05/2018 – HYATT 1Q REV. $1.11B, EST. $1.15B; 05/03/2018 – SOTHERLY HOTELS BUYS HYATT CENTRIC ARLINGTON FOR $79.7M; 07/05/2018 – HYATT HOTELS SAYS ON MAY 4 ENTERED INTO A PURCHASE AND SALE AGREEMENT WITH ANDREW D. WINGATE AND LUCINDA S. FALK IN THEIR CAPACITY AS CO-TRUSTEES; 07/05/2018 – Hyatt Centric Brickell Miami Opens Its Doors in the Heart of Miami’s Financial District; 18/04/2018 – Cicayda Launches Version 3.0 of Cloud-Based Fermata Legal Hold Solution With Foreign Language Support; 05/03/2018 – SOTHERLY HOTELS REPORTS PURCHASE OF HYATT CENTRIC ARLINGTON

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $260.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 4,643 shares to 11,773 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 2,559 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,964 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE).