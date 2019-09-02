Cim Investment Mangement Cut By $308,980 Its First Industrial Realty Tr (FR) Position; Dividend & Income Fund (DNI)’s Sentiment Is 1

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased First Industrial Realty Tr (FR) stake by 50.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold 8,828 shares as First Industrial Realty Tr (FR)’s stock rose 7.88%. The Cim Investment Mangement Inc holds 8,672 shares with $307,000 value, down from 17,500 last quarter. First Industrial Realty Tr now has $4.87B valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $38.95. About 529,657 shares traded. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has risen 19.46% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FR News: 04/05/2018 – Barings Buys New 1.2% Position in First Industrial Realty; 16/03/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 21/04/2018 – DJ First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FR); 30/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST OFFERING PRICES AT $30.65/SHR; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Net $37.5M; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Industrial Realty’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – FIBRA MACQUARIE MéXICO ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW INDEPENDENT TECHNICAL COMMITTEE MEMBER; 24/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST INC FR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – First Industrial Realty Said to Offer Shrs at $30.50-30.80/Shr; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q FFO 38c/Shr

Dividend & Income Fund (DNI) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.27, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 13 hedge funds increased or started new positions, while 13 sold and decreased their holdings in Dividend & Income Fund. The hedge funds in our database now own: 3.97 million shares, down from 4.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Dividend & Income Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 11 Increased: 9 New Position: 4.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc holds 2.44% of its portfolio in Dividend and Income Fund for 460,382 shares. Bulldog Investors Llc owns 397,817 shares or 2.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.36% invested in the company for 334,370 shares. The Texas-based Doliver Advisors Lp has invested 0.33% in the stock. Highland Capital Management Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 230,968 shares.

The stock increased 0.71% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.33. About 44,016 shares traded or 57.18% up from the average. Dividend and Income Fund (DNI) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $22,598 activity.

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. The company has market cap of $138.14 million. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It has a 28.68 P/E ratio. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

More notable recent Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DNI) news were published by: Etfdailynews.com which released: “These Closed-End Funds Are Trading At A Steep Discount (DNI) – ETF Daily News” on May 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dividend&Income Fund declares $0.25 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on March 01, 2016, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Indiscriminate Buying Warning For Closed-End Fund Investors: CEF Weekly Update – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2017. More interesting news about Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DNI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dividend And Income Fund: High Income Closed-End Fund With Discount Capture ‘Alpha’ – Seeking Alpha” published on January 07, 2016 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPS: A High-Yield (Yet Pricey) Closed-End Fund – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold FR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 115.65 million shares or 1.24% more from 114.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0.01% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). 29,406 are owned by Segall Bryant And Hamill Llc. Oppenheimer invested in 0.06% or 61,140 shares. Colony Grp has invested 0.11% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). Legal And General Group Public Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 502,534 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt Incorporated reported 96,354 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) for 491 shares. 21.24 million were accumulated by Blackrock Incorporated. 5,903 are held by Ww Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 24,289 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Third Avenue Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 2.41% in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR). 175,310 are owned by Employees Retirement System Of Texas. Goodwin Daniel L stated it has 9,500 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P, California-based fund reported 8,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 171,568 shares.

Analysts await First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 7.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.4 per share. FR’s profit will be $53.76 million for 22.65 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Businessinsider.com with their article: “Uber reportedly chooses the NYSE for IPO as competitor Lyft gears up to list on the Nasdaq – Business Insider” published on March 21, 2019, Businessinsider.com published: “Slackâ€™s unusual direct listing pegged at $26 per share by NYSE for a possible $15.7 billion valuation – Business Insider” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) were released by: Businessinsider.com and their article: “NYSE used a massive red banner to woo Pinterest away from the Nasdaq for its $12 billion IPO – Business Insider” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Wsj.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Firms Plan New Exchange to Challenge NYSE, Nasdaq – The Wall Street Journal” with publication date: January 07, 2019.