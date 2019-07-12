Cim Investment Mangement Boosted Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $1.35 Million; Share Price Rose; Gramercy Funds Management Raised Transocean LTD (RIG) Stake by $1.58 Million

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 28.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 175,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 782,679 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60 million, up from 607,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.81B market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $6.43. About 5.19M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $175 MLN; ’19 AT $200 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss $210M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 O&M EXPENSES AT HIGH END OF $1.55B-$1.65B

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 39.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 757 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,665 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, up from 1,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $10.79 during the last trading session, reaching $2011.86. About 1.47M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s newest delivery option for Prime members: Inside their car:; 28/05/2018 – Times Now: Oregon family finds Amazon’s Alexa has a mind of her own; 07/05/2018 – Retail is struggling but some say the booming beauty industry is ‘Amazon-proof’; 14/05/2018 – UBER HIRES AMAZON’S JAMIE HEYWOOD TO RUN U.K., EU BUSINESSES; 21/05/2018 – AMAZON STUDIOS – TELEVISION INDUSTRY VETERAN VERNON SANDERS TO JOIN AMAZON STUDIOS AS CO-HEAD OF TELEVISION; 08/03/2018 – The company has said it will invest more heavily in content and marketing in the coming year, as it faces increasing pressure from relative newcomers in streaming, Apple, Amazon and Hulu; 15/03/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed GREAT SCOOP by @jldastin; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 21/03/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Partners with GoodforYou.com to Manage E-commerce for New HEMPd Product Line; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $260.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Class A by 2,487 shares to 1,977 shares, valued at $391,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 (IJH) by 13,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,289 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cordasco stated it has 76 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. 266 are owned by Driehaus Cap Management Ltd Co. Shufro Rose Com Limited Liability owns 445 shares. Gw Henssler & Assoc Limited holds 0.1% or 634 shares in its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Hawaii, Hawaii-based fund reported 4,265 shares. Callahan Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,113 shares stake. Sit Investment Assoc has 7,709 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. King Luther Corporation reported 215,657 shares or 2.94% of all its holdings. Korea Investment has invested 2.63% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 8,000 shares. Gfs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moore Management LP reported 23,310 shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. Bar Harbor invested in 280 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Moreover, Cibc Ww Markets has 1.24% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 85,139 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar Incorporated invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $374.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 547,644 shares to 213,100 shares, valued at $5.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.