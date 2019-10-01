Cim Increases Stake in Intuit (INTU); Strategic Financial Services Lowered Holding in Community Bk Sys (CBU) as Valuation Rose

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Community Bk Sys Inc (CBU) by 55.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc sold 9,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.18% . The institutional investor held 7,644 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $503,000, down from 17,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Community Bk Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $61.69. About 207,024 shares traded or 9.12% up from the average. Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has risen 3.58% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CBU News: 26/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC CBU.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM NAMES SCOTT KINGSLEY EVP AND COO; 08/03/2018 Community Bank System Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Community Bank System Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Community Bank System 1Q EPS 78c; 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood; 25/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC CBU.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM 455 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 23/04/2018 – DJ Community Bank System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBU); 07/05/2018 – United Community Bank Recognized for Highest Customer Satisfaction in Southeast by J.D. Power; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM NAMES JOSEPH E. SUTARIS EVP AND CFO

Cim Llc increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 199.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 2,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 4,244 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11M, up from 1,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $265.94. About 862,789 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 17/05/2018 – GLINT WELCOMES SHERRY WHITELEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 10/05/2018 – Intuit Turbo Launches New Household Income View; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $2.925 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6% BOOST IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS:; 18/04/2018 – Intuit and Just Energy Launch a Corporate Renewable Energy Program for Texas Residents; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.43, REV VIEW $5.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold INTU shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Money Lc, a California-based fund reported 12,427 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt accumulated 81,890 shares. Piedmont Invest has 53,336 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. 5,448 were reported by Hyman Charles D. Veritas Inv Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Stock Yards Bank Tru Communications holds 0.05% or 1,950 shares in its portfolio. 19,827 are held by Huntington Commercial Bank. Wespac Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested 0.54% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). 233 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards. 1 were reported by Exane Derivatives. Financial Counselors has 10,350 shares. Jacobs & Ca accumulated 12,718 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 1,652 shares stake. Schroder Invest Grp accumulated 0.14% or 491,568 shares. Patten Patten Inc Tn has 29,526 shares.

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00 million and $290.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 4,954 shares to 16,213 shares, valued at $11.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 2,222 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,029 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $757.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 184,836 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $47.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 4,829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,202 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.54, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 7 investors sold CBU shares while 41 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 36.43 million shares or 0.12% more from 36.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 52,350 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc Pa stated it has 179,447 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.06% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). 353,811 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Company holds 55,530 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Belgium-based Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Trust Company Of Vermont owns 6,994 shares. Hartford Mgmt Inc has 0.07% invested in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 20,224 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc owns 3,695 shares. Hamel Assocs Inc reported 14,775 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Glenmede Com Na invested in 0% or 260 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Company invested in 22,285 shares or 0% of the stock. Shelton Capital Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU).

