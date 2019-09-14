Cim Increases Position in Heico New (HEI); Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Shareholder Becker Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Price Declined

Cim Llc increased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI) by 60.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 3,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.47% . The institutional investor held 10,573 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42M, up from 6,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $125.64. About 679,160 shares traded or 14.93% up from the average. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 85.42% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – UNIT ACQUIRED 100% OF BUSINESS AND ASSETS OF EMERGENCY LOCATOR TRANSMITTER BEACON PRODUCT LINE OF INSTRUMAR LIMITED IN ALL CASH DEAL; 29/05/2018 – HEICO 2Q EPS 55C, EST. 52C; 29/05/2018 – Heico 2Q Net $59.6M; 15/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Conference Call; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – ESTIMATE CONSOLIDATED FISCAL 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN NET INCOME TO BE 33% – 35%; 14/05/2018 – Nomura Adds CommVault, Cuts Heico: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Heico’s Dukane Seacom Acquired Emergency Locator Transmitter Beacon Product Line of Instrumar Limited; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – FURTHER FINANCIAL TERMS AND DETAILS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – ELT PRODUCT LINE WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DUKANE SEACOM’S EXISTING SARASOTA, FL FACILITY WITHIN YEAR FOLLOWING CLOSING; 23/04/2018 – DJ HEICO Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEI)

Becker Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 15.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc sold 94,678 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 512,999 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.73 million, down from 607,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $57.17. About 1.36M shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 22 investors sold HEI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 32.15 million shares or 2.59% more from 31.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gamco Et Al has invested 0.13% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 2,890 shares. Axa holds 0.1% or 185,600 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,848 shares. Oppenheimer And Com reported 0.01% stake. Fred Alger Management, New York-based fund reported 827,887 shares. Spark Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 9,700 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Co reported 0.04% stake. Cibc World has 8,756 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Telemark Asset Ltd Co has 3% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) for 225,000 shares. Carlson Capital has invested 0.07% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). 3,229 are owned by Veritable L P. Verity Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). California-based Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). The California-based Lpl Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $298,300 activity.

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00M and $290.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 2,222 shares to 9,029 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 14,486 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,562 shares, and cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 3,062 shares to 13,740 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 12,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 924,319 shares, and has risen its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS).