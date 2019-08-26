Cim Increased Its Stake in Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) as Stock Rose; As Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Trimmed by $8.49 Million Its Holding

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 59.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp sold 51,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83M, down from 86,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $512.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $179.59. About 6.02 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 07/03/2018 – Sheryl Sandberg says Facebook is taking the tech backlash seriously – and it’s doing something about it; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Harper: #FullCmte Convenes Hearing on “Facebook: Transparency and Use of Consumer Data”; 12/04/2018 – EU’s Jourova: EU Will Closely Monitor Facebook’s Implementation of New EU Privacy Rules; 27/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – IN COMING WEEKS, FACEBOOK IS ELIMINATING PLATFORM FEE ON ALL FUNDRAISERS; 25/04/2018 – Facebook’s Privacy Scandal Appears to Have Little Effect on Its Bottom Line; 05/04/2018 – Facebook’s Sandberg Says `A Few’ Advertisers Paused Spending; 21/03/2018 – Facebook looks ‘radioactive’ after brutal sell-off, says market watcher (via @TradingNation); 08/04/2018 – The Week Ahead: New Long-Term Economic Forecast and Facebook Founder Testimony; 22/03/2018 – FACEBOOK COO SHERYL SANDBERG SAYS THERE WILL ALWAYS BE BAD ACTORS- CNBC; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Facebook Lite to launch in developed countries, including U.S

Cim Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 386.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 10,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 13,246 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 2,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $115.01. About 515,876 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY; 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 21C; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00 million and $272.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 2,540 shares to 7,040 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CyberArk +8.8% on Q4 beats, upside outlook – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Crocs, Skechers, Tandem, CyberArk and Fortinet – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CyberArk: This Privileged Account Protector Is A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Does CyberArk Software Still Have Room to Run? – The Motley Fool” published on March 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why CyberArk (CYBR) Could Be an Impressive Growth Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.14 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Corporation has 7,171 shares. Welch & Forbes Lc invested in 204,929 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Hudson Bay Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 83,417 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 54,500 shares. Dumont Blake Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 0.23% or 3,217 shares. Rh Dinel Counsel reported 2.71% stake. Mutual Of Omaha Bancorp Wealth invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Barnett And has 0.05% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 540 shares. Vigilant Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1,310 shares. Ycg Limited Liability Company invested 4.23% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Stonebridge Cap Advisors Limited Com stated it has 0.78% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability holds 427,702 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett & Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.11% or 200,921 shares. 1,700 were reported by Bridgecreek Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Parsons Mngmt Ri reported 4,357 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.