Cim Holds Holding in Intuit (INTU); Mei Pharma (MEIP) Shares Declined While Caxton Decreased Its Position

Caxton Corp decreased its stake in Mei Pharma Inc (MEIP) by 39.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp sold 1.36M shares as the company’s stock declined 45.86% . The institutional investor held 2.10 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.25M, down from 3.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Mei Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.22 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.00% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.71. About 471,197 shares traded or 54.57% up from the average. MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has declined 53.68% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MEIP News: 09/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – DATA READOUTS IN THREE PROGRAMS EXPECTED IN SECOND CALENDAR QUARTER OF 2018; 14/05/2018 – MEI Pharma Announces $75M Private Placement; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma: Predefined Patient Retention Threshold Met; 14/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – PROCEEDS FROM FINANCING WILL BE USED TO FUND CONTINUED CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF MEI-401; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – 10% EARLY DISCONTINUATION RATE DUE TO ADVERSE EVENTS SUPPORTS EXPANSION OF PATIENT ENROLLMENT IN STUDY; 16/05/2018 – MEI Pharma to Present Clinical Data at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – STUDY DESIGN IS BEING AMENDED BY SUBSTITUTING STAGE 2 WITH AN EXPANDED OPEN-LABEL PORTION OF STUDY TO OBTAIN DATA; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – PREDEFINED PATIENT RETENTION THRESHOLD MET IN STUDY; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma: 10% Early Discontinuation Rate Due to Adverse Events Supports Expansion of Patient Enrollment; 09/05/2018 – MEI Pharma 3Q Loss/Shr 16c

Cim Llc increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 199.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 2,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 4,244 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11 million, up from 1,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $267.09. About 1.10 million shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY GAAP SHR $4.59; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees Revenue Growth, Higher Profit — Earnings Review; 17/05/2018 – GLINT WELCOMES SHERRY WHITELEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960; 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities; 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Times: Exclusive: #HRtech company @glintinc adds @Intuit / $INTU exec as its first independent board member; 21/05/2018 – Intuit Inc expected to post earnings of $4.68 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 24C, EST. 21C

Analysts await MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.22 earnings per share, down 57.14% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by MEI Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,000.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold INTU shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00M and $290.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 744 shares to 19,699 shares, valued at $10.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 2,222 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,029 shares, and cut its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).