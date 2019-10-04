Cim Holds Holding in Heico New (HEI); Pacifica Capital Investments Has Trimmed Its Position in Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) by $562,590

Cim Llc increased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI) by 60.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 3,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.47% . The institutional investor held 10,573 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42M, up from 6,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $123.65. About 10,172 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 85.42% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 17/04/2018 – Heico’s Dukane Seacom Acquired Emergency Locator Transmitter Beacon Product Line of Instrumar Limited; 17/04/2018 – HEICO SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS WITHIN A YEAR; 29/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Reports Record Net Sales and Operating Income for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; Full Fiscal Year 2018 Net Income Growth Estimates Raised; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – ESTIMATE CONSOLIDATED FISCAL 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN NET SALES TO BE 13% – 14%; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO APPROXIMATE $310 MLN AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO APPROXIMATE $50 MLN IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – ELT PRODUCT LINE WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DUKANE SEACOM’S EXISTING SARASOTA, FL FACILITY WITHIN YEAR FOLLOWING CLOSING; 19/04/2018 – DJ HEICO Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEI.A); 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – FURTHER FINANCIAL TERMS AND DETAILS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 17/04/2018 – Heico Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to Earnings Within a Year Following Purchase; 29/05/2018 – HEICO SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +13% TO +14%

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 55.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc sold 26,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The hedge fund held 21,780 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $477,000, down from 48,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $20.84. About 11,054 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 01/05/2018 – Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 01/05/2018 – Main Street: Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EBITDA $73.4M, EST. $92.8M; 08/05/2018 – Hain is currently selling its protein business; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c; 08/03/2018 Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18; 08/05/2018 – HAIN SEES YR ADJ. EPS $1.11-$1.18, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00 million and $290.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 1,529 shares to 2,307 shares, valued at $599,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 4,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,213 shares, and cut its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $298,300 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold HEI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 32.15 million shares or 2.59% more from 31.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Baillie Gifford & reported 0.03% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Cibc World Mkts Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Glenmede Tru Na holds 133 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock owns 3.34M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Spark Mngmt Limited Co owns 9,700 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory reported 697,796 shares stake. Mairs Power stated it has 1,700 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 3,062 shares or 0% of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp holds 0.02% or 2,930 shares. Telemark Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 3% or 225,000 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0.14% or 3,678 shares. Dsam Prns (London) owns 10,163 shares. Tompkins Financial owns 702 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 27 investors sold HAIN shares while 76 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 100.43 million shares or 2.43% less from 102.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0% or 30,311 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management accumulated 659,370 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prudential has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Tci Wealth Advsr Inc holds 44 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Massmutual Fsb Adv owns 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 362 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 34,861 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Co Limited stated it has 10,161 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Eidelman Virant holds 59,400 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Incorporated has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Heartland Advsr holds 0.66% or 410,532 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Schroder Investment Management stated it has 1.26 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 280,942 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru has 18,000 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio.