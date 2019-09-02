Cim Holds Holding in Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR); As Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Raging Capital Management Boosted Stake

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 65.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 523,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 1.32M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.93M, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $44.57. About 624,071 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 24/04/2018 – Sinclair’s Latest Station Plan Calls for Keeping New York’s WPIX; 02/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast: Impasse Affects All Sony’s Playstation Vue Subscribers Located in Sinclair Markets; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR: FCC EXPECTED TO OPEN 30-DAY COMMENT PERIOD; 03/04/2018 – Sinclair Employees Say Their Contracts Make it Too Expensive to Quit; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Says Station Divestitures to Raise $1.5 Billion; 12/04/2018 – Thomas Sinclair named Vice President of Sales and Marketing of ndd Medical Technologies; Patti Peters named Senior Director Strategic Accounts; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST SEES FY CAPEX $180M; 02/04/2018 – President Trump says Sinclair Broadcast Group is “far superior” to news outlets such as CNN and “Fake NBC, which is a total joke.”; 02/05/2018 – Sinclair: Removal Won’t Have Material Impact on Sinclair Because of Small PlayStation Subscriber Base; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair Videos Renew Debate Over Media Ownership

Cim Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 386.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 10,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 13,246 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 2,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $112.34. About 492,094 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $21.76 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo Limited Partnership owns 1.14 million shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.34% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). 941,400 are held by Northern. 909 were reported by Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership. 67,751 are owned by Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership. James Research holds 18,120 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn accumulated 9,800 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Midas Management stated it has 1.56% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Company invested in 78,936 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 79,859 shares. Guggenheim Cap, a Illinois-based fund reported 93,723 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Corp holds 7,691 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 2.82M shares. The North Carolina-based Sterling Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31M and $689.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 515,577 shares to 3.38M shares, valued at $45.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Radcom Ltd (NASDAQ:RDCM) by 317,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 797,188 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

More notable recent Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Sinclair Hires Jason Wildenstein As General Manager In Johnstown, PA – PRNewswire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Sinclair Completes Acquisition of Regional Sports Networks from Disney – PRNewswire” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Oversold Conditions For Sinclair Broadcast Group – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

More notable recent CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Week of June 21st Options Trading For CyberArk Software (CYBR) – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is CyberArk Software Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:CYBR) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Capital One, Fortinet, CyberArk, Qualys and FireEye – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/07/2019: MTCH, PERI, CYBR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CyberArk Software Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.