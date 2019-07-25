Cim Holding in Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Has Raised by $1.25 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Declined While Oarsman Capital Has Lifted Stake by $860,301

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 124.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 3,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,289 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, up from 2,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $248.7. About 3.25 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Cim Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 386.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 10,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,246 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 2,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $146.97. About 731,910 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14M and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgic Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 98,725 shares to 289,385 shares, valued at $3.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 12,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,948 shares, and cut its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD).