Cim Holding in Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Has Boosted by $1.25 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Robert Half Intl (RHI) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Hbk Investments LP Has Raised Its Position

Hbk Investments LP increased its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (RHI) by 278.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP bought 86,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The hedge fund held 117,100 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.63M, up from 30,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Robert Half Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.50B market cap company. The stock increased 3.33% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $55.19. About 679,303 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 08/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – PRICE INCREASES PROMOTED STRONG DEVELOPMENT IN REVENUES, MORE THAN OFFSETTING HIGHER RAW MATERIAL INPUT COSTS; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA REVENUE OF EUR 2,677.2 MLN, UP 11%, DRIVEN BY SALES GROWTH IN BOTH STEEL AND INDUSTRIAL DIVISIONS; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.75 PER SHARE, TO BE PAID ON 2 JULY 2018; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q Net $96.2M; 09/04/2018 – Robert Half Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Cybersecurity, IT Governance and Emerging Technology are Shaping IT Audit Plans in 2018, According to a New Survey from Protivi; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half Employees Riding And Raising Funds For American Heart Association Through CycleNation; 23/03/2018 – Robert Half Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS 2018 HAS STARTED WELL; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA EBITA OF EUR 304.1 MLN, UP 39%

Cim Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 386.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 10,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 13,246 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 2,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.63% or $6.4 during the last trading session, reaching $107.31. About 885,120 shares traded or 18.63% up from the average. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00 million and $272.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,647 shares to 1,134 shares, valued at $280,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41B and $7.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Univar Inc by 19,499 shares to 23,301 shares, valued at $516,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qiagen Nv (Call) by 13,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,200 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold RHI shares while 138 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 110.52 million shares or 1.95% more from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C M Bidwell & Ltd invested in 0.39% or 6,085 shares. Tci Wealth invested in 0% or 83 shares. Oppenheimer Asset holds 508 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.1% or 63,099 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys accumulated 0.01% or 6,962 shares. Bamco has 104,310 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 0.08% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 310,100 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.4% or 33,100 shares in its portfolio. Argent Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.73% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Sun Life holds 0% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 203 shares. Northern Tru Corporation reported 2.22 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian National Bank holds 11,517 shares. Adage Ltd accumulated 146,200 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 542,309 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Asset One Limited invested in 0.03% or 80,174 shares.