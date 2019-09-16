Cim Holding in Arista Networks (ANET) Cut as Stock Value Declined; As Blackstone Group LP (BX) Share Price Rose, Leavell Investment Management Boosted Its Position by $1.39 Million

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 40.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 31,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 109,925 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.88M, up from 78,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $53.55. About 9.43 million shares traded or 37.21% up from the average. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 13/03/2018 – China’s Sovereign Fund Sells Out of Pre-Crisis Blackstone Investment; 19/03/2018 – CE: ABANDONING MERGER PACT WITH BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW; 30/04/2018 – Blackstone accelerates into subprime car loans; 12/04/2018 – AMA GROUP LTD – BLACKSTONE AGREES TO ACQUIRE VEHICLE PANEL REPAIR BUSINESS; 03/04/2018 – Blackstone Minerals One On One Set By Spark Plus for Apr. 4-6; 19/04/2018 – GRAY: BX PLANS FIRST CLOSE IN INFRASTRUCTURE FUND THIS QUARTER; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role, source says [17:03 BST17 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Places Hispania On Watch Neg On Blackstone Takeover Bid; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone agrees to $4.8 bln LaSalle Hotel Deal- Bloomberg; 21/03/2018 – OnTheGroundNews.ca: Blackstone, Thomson Reuters weighing Tradeweb IPO, sale: sources: Tradeweb, now majority owned by Thomson

Cim Llc decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 39.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc sold 1,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 2,307 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $599,000, down from 3,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $6.18 during the last trading session, reaching $243.76. About 606,978 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 29/05/2018 – Arista Networks Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Jun. 6; 10/04/2018 – Arista Demonstrates Cloud-Grade Routing at MPLS + SDN + NFV World Congress 2018; 16/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 19/03/2018 Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.49; 07/05/2018 – Arista Introduces Cognitive Cloud Networking for the Campus; 03/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Arista Tanks; Pandora, Viavi Surge — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS 1Q REV. $472.5M, EST. $461.7M; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Net $144.5M

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00M and $290.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 9,646 shares to 18,366 shares, valued at $599,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Etsy Inc by 9,727 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,238 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

More notable recent Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why I Own Arista Networks Stock – Seeking Alpha” on February 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Arista Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Arista Networks Stock Dropped 21.7% in May – The Motley Fool” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks That Could Benefit From the Edge Computing Revolution – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 18.58% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.83 per share. ANET’s profit will be $166.32M for 28.08 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by Arista Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.36% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone closes biggest-ever $20.5B real-estate fund – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Alan Fournier’s Pennant Investors Discloses 2 New Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Blackstone Group (BX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tallgrass Energy gets going-private proposal from Blackstone – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Caterpillar, Costco, Chipotle, eBay, Groupon, Honeywell, Mastercard, Newmont Goldcorp, Roku, Zoetis and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $949.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mid (NYSE:MAA) by 7,501 shares to 169,257 shares, valued at $19.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total Systems Services (NYSE:TSS) by 7,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,214 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).