Cim Has Upped Its Heico New (HEI) Holding; Marlowe Partners LP Increased Position in Kansas City Southern (KSU) as Share Price Rose

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 9.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 6,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 77,933 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.49 million, up from 71,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 733,076 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q EPS $1.40; 02/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets; 01/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 05/03/2018 KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN CLOSELY MONITORING TALKS ON NAFTA, TARIFFS; 30/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in the Market for lnterconnection Services; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches lntermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 27/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance

Cim Llc increased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI) by 60.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 3,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.47% . The institutional investor held 10,573 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42 million, up from 6,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $127.57. About 606,353 shares traded or 1.63% up from the average. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 85.42% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 17/04/2018 – Dukane Seacom Is Part of HEICO’s Electronic Technologies Group; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – ESTIMATE CONSOLIDATED FISCAL 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN NET SALES TO BE 13% – 14%; 17/04/2018 HEICO Corporation Subsidiary Acquires Flight Critical Aerospace Electronics Product Line; 29/05/2018 – HEICO SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +13% TO +14%; 15/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Conference Call; 17/04/2018 – HEICO UNIT BUYS FLIGHT CRITICAL AEROSPACE ELECTRONICS PRODUCT; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – UNIT ACQUIRED 100% OF BUSINESS AND ASSETS OF EMERGENCY LOCATOR TRANSMITTER BEACON PRODUCT LINE OF INSTRUMAR LIMITED IN ALL CASH DEAL; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO APPROXIMATE $310 MLN AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO APPROXIMATE $50 MLN IN 2018; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – ESTIMATE CONSOLIDATED FISCAL 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN NET INCOME TO BE 33% – 35%

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00 million and $290.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New by 4,953 shares to 164,440 shares, valued at $10.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 14,486 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,562 shares, and cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold HEI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 32.15 million shares or 2.59% more from 31.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) has 17 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.05% or 116,516 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Inc accumulated 93,516 shares. Fort LP reported 0.17% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Nicholas Investment Prtnrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.31% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). 180,957 were accumulated by Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 28,796 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Corporation holds 0.02% or 27,469 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 439 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bogle Lp De holds 0.88% or 84,232 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 74 shares. Redwood Invs Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 2,451 shares. D E Shaw & stated it has 0.02% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Bank Of Montreal Can holds 5,331 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $298,300 activity.

