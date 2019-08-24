Cim Has Trimmed Its Paycom Software (PAYC) Stake as Stock Value Rose; As United Technologies Com (UTX) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Horizon Investments Has Cut Stake by $1.02 Million

Cim Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 26.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc sold 2,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 7,040 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, down from 9,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $248.91. About 709,764 shares traded or 3.00% up from the average. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500.

Horizon Investments Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 65.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc sold 8,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 4,247 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, down from 12,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $123.42. About 3.33 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: `HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ IN REVENUE SYNERGIES OF COL DEAL; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES MORE RESTRUCTURING AT COMPANY THIS YR TO CUT COSTS; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 12/04/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SAYS DISAGREES WITH SEVERAL OF ASSERTIONS CONTAINED IN THIRD POINT LETTER; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes UTC to split into 3 businesses-letter; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO:INVESTMENT CASE FOR DUAL-SOURCE ENGINE `MORE DIFFICULT’; 15/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 15 March, 2018 UTC; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTX)

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 15.35 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.56% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Ipswich Inv Mgmt Inc holds 0.22% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 5,310 shares. Canal Insurance invested in 3.07% or 70,000 shares. Guinness Asset Limited owns 3.52% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 160,680 shares. Cap Intl Ca reported 7,200 shares stake. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability reported 326 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amica Mutual Ins Company holds 0.19% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 12,010 shares. Altrinsic Glob Advsrs Ltd holds 0.57% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 96,046 shares. Indiana Trust Invest Management reported 6,257 shares. Moors And Cabot owns 114,046 shares. Puzo Michael J has invested 2.61% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Todd Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.54% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Pittenger Anderson has 0.49% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Eagle Ridge Mngmt has 0.93% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). First Interstate National Bank & Trust invested in 0.16% or 5,577 shares.

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50B and $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 5,090 shares to 24,838 shares, valued at $2.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP) by 4,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,649 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F A (VEU).

