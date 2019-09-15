Cim Has Trimmed Its Arista Networks (ANET) Holding; Sandler Capital Management Raised Cbs New (Put) (CBS) Stake By $7.35 Million

Sandler Capital Management increased Cbs Corp New (Put) (CBS) stake by 75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sandler Capital Management acquired 150,000 shares as Cbs Corp New (Put) (CBS)’s stock rose 0.74%. The Sandler Capital Management holds 350,000 shares with $17.47 million value, up from 200,000 last quarter. Cbs Corp New (Put) now has $16.48 billion valuation. It closed at $43.82 lastly. It is up 0.45% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 05/03/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Nickelodeon to launch SlimeFest Music Festival in the U.S; 04/04/2018 – CBS CBS.N HAS NOT HEARD BACK FROM VIACOM VIAB.O ON ITS OFFER TO BUY THE COMPANY; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – CBS votes to end Redstone control; 17/05/2018 – #breakingnews: @CBS plans to move ahead w vote to dilute Shari Redstone’s control & ignore bylaw change; also leaning toward further legal action after comments from Judge Brouchard; plus more on the @stevenmnuchin1 – Navarro war over trade NOW @FoxBusiness; 25/04/2018 – Viacom forecasts growth rebound in U.S. ad sales, affiliate revenue; 24/05/2018 – SCRIPPS RENEWS CBS AFFILIATION PACT IN NASHVILLE; 09/04/2018 – Viacom/CBS: Major investor sees Moonves key to merger; 29/05/2018 – Redstones’ NAI No Longer Seeking CBS-Viacom Merger (Video); 16/03/2018 – Steven Portnoy: In addition to McMaster, sources tell CBS News Chief of Staff John Kelly could depart as soon as today. The; 20/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kudlow says ‘not at detailed point’ on China negotiations

Cim Llc decreased Arista Networks Inc (ANET) stake by 39.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cim Llc sold 1,529 shares as Arista Networks Inc (ANET)’s stock declined 11.92%. The Cim Llc holds 2,307 shares with $599,000 value, down from 3,836 last quarter. Arista Networks Inc now has $18.68B valuation. The stock decreased 2.47% or $6.18 during the last trading session, reaching $243.76. About 592,722 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 29/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 04/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC ANET.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $303 FROM $292; 10/04/2018 – Arista Demonstrates Cloud-Grade Routing at MPLS + SDN + NFV World Congress 2018; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017

Analysts await Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 18.58% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.83 per share. ANET’s profit will be $166.32 million for 28.08 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by Arista Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.36% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Arista Networks has $360 highest and $225 lowest target. $293.17’s average target is 20.27% above currents $243.76 stock price. Arista Networks had 12 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, April 18. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, March 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, March 21.

Sandler Capital Management decreased Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) stake by 129,897 shares to 290,103 valued at $20.63 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) stake by 19,700 shares and now owns 10,843 shares. Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering CBS (NYSE:CBS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CBS has $6300 highest and $6000 lowest target. $61.50’s average target is 40.35% above currents $43.82 stock price. CBS had 8 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Friday, August 9 by BMO Capital Markets.

