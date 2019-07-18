Cim Has Trimmed By $459,370 Its Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Holding; Weiss Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Ii Vi (IIVI) Holding

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) stake by 16.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 17,789 shares as Ii Vi Inc (IIVI)’s stock declined 3.84%. The Weiss Asset Management Lp holds 90,339 shares with $3.36M value, down from 108,128 last quarter. Ii Vi Inc now has $2.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $37.18. About 8,880 shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 19.09% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.52% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Rev $294.7M; 01/05/2018 – II-VI Sees 4Q EPS 37c-EPS 43c; 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q EPS 37C TO 43C; 14/05/2018 – II-VI Names Enrico Digirolamo to Board; 19/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC llVl.O : DEUTSCHE BANK INITIATES WITH BUY, $56 TARGET PRICE; 08/05/2018 – II-VI at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Co., LLC Today; 23/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Opens New Applications Laboratory in Detroit for Laser Materials Processing; 30/05/2018 – II-VI Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $85 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated to Acquire CoAdna, a Leader in Wavelength Selective Switches

Cim Llc decreased Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) stake by 2.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cim Llc sold 647 shares as Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)’s stock rose 17.72%. The Cim Llc holds 21,167 shares with $15.04 million value, down from 21,814 last quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc now has $20.90 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $754.19. About 5,847 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 66.07% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 19/04/2018 – Chipotle Earnings: Investors Aren’t Taking a Wait-And-See Approach — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle CFO Mark Crumpacker Stepping Down — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO BRIAN NICCOL SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chipotle Mexican Grill – 04/20/2018 10:32 AM; 26/04/2018 – The company’s new CEO, Brian Niccol outlined his vision for Chipotle’s future on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street.”; 24/04/2018 – Chipotle: Can a New Ad Campaign Boost Sales? — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – Iridian Asset Buys New 1.9% Position in Chipotle; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle To Relocate Its HQ To Newport Beach, Calif., Impacting 400 Staffers — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Chipotle Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican 1Q Net $59.4M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold IIVI shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 55.88 million shares or 0.85% less from 56.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 11,218 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parthenon Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Shufro Rose Co Ltd Co has invested 1.06% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). 191 were accumulated by Glenmede Co Na. Shelton Management reported 221 shares. Vanguard Gru reported 6.37M shares. Prudential holds 0.01% or 97,168 shares. 6.80M were reported by Wellington Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership. Clark Cap Mngmt Grp reported 94,136 shares. 11,430 were accumulated by Signalpoint Asset Limited Liability Company. Hotchkis Wiley Management Limited owns 78,130 shares. Tower Research Ltd Llc (Trc) stated it has 0% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Stifel accumulated 0% or 9,304 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon owns 759,034 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering II-VI Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. II-VI Inc had 3 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Northland Capital maintained II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) rating on Monday, March 11. Northland Capital has “Buy” rating and $44 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Monday, June 24.

Analysts await II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 15.22% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.46 per share. IIVI’s profit will be $24.78 million for 23.83 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by II-VI Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.63% EPS growth.

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased Thunder Bridge Acquisition L stake by 471,226 shares to 1.35M valued at $13.76 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co (Prn) stake by 500,000 shares and now owns 7.50 million shares. Modern Media Acquisition was raised too.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $493,496 activity. Wagner David G also sold $77,001 worth of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) shares. Shares for $493,496 were bought by SADASIVAM SHAKER.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $98.32 million activity. 60,000 shares valued at $35.89M were sold by Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P. on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $4.34M were sold by Hartung Jack on Monday, February 11.

Among 13 analysts covering Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Chipotle Mexican Grill had 24 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) rating on Thursday, February 7. Stephens has “Equal-Weight” rating and $525 target. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of CMG in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research given on Wednesday, March 13. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 7 by Bank of America. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of CMG in report on Thursday, February 7 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by PiperJaffray. The rating was maintained by PiperJaffray with “Overweight” on Monday, March 18. The rating was maintained by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation on Friday, June 21 with “Sell”. As per Friday, February 1, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Cowen & Co.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on July, 23 after the close. They expect $3.70 earnings per share, up 28.92% or $0.83 from last year’s $2.87 per share. CMG’s profit will be $102.54 million for 50.96 P/E if the $3.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.40 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.82% EPS growth.

