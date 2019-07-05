Cim Has Raised Its Stake in Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) by $1.25 Million as Stock Price Rose; Cushing Asset Management LP Has Raised Its Targa Res (TRGP) Position

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 2205.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp bought 3.31 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.46 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143.67 million, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $39.65. About 909,803 shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 08/05/2018 – Targa Resources at Deutsche Bank MLP & Pipeline Day Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $306.6M, EST. $311.2M; 03/05/2018 – TARGA PRESIDENT SAYS LPG EXPORTS OUTLOOK REMAINS ‘ROBUST’; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- NOTES WILL ACCRUE INTEREST AT A RATE OF 5.875% PER ANNUM, WILL MATURE ON APRIL 15, 2026, AND WERE PRICED AT PAR; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL; 03/05/2018 – TARGA CEO SAYS GAS FLARING COULD INCREASE IN PERMIAN BASIN; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q REV. $2.46B, EST. $2.45B; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – JV HAS ACQUIRED TARGA’S 200 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY SILVER OAK Il GAS PROCESSING PLANT

Cim Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 386.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 10,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,246 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 2,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $129.36. About 334,326 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99 billion and $2.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 838,042 shares to 2.19M shares, valued at $79.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK) by 35,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,085 shares, and cut its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET).

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About 58.com Inc (WUBA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This High-Yield Dividend Stock Could Have Big-Time Upside in the Second Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Did Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Targa Resources Corp. Announces Timing of First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast – GlobeNewswire” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Ltd Liability Co stated it has 20,880 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 158,159 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Blackrock has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Corp stated it has 44,315 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 2.51 million shares. Carroll Associate Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 42 shares. Bollard Gru Ltd Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Payden & Rygel invested 1.54% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). 631 were accumulated by Tci Wealth. Fiduciary Fin Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx, Texas-based fund reported 9,238 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank invested in 0.04% or 43,184 shares. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0% or 13,165 shares in its portfolio. Samson Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 127,528 shares stake. Hodges Cap Inc holds 0.14% or 32,317 shares.