Cim Has Raised Its Position in Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) as Market Value Rose; Nvidia (NVDA) Position Held by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc

Cim Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 386.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 10,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 13,246 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 2,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $112.34. About 492,094 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 21C; 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $315 MLN TO $319 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 16/04/2018 – New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 86.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 6,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 14,556 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, up from 7,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $167.51. About 7.27 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – VRgineers Teams With NVIDIA To Bring Enterprise VR To Its Highest Level Of Performance; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Shows Industry’s First Scale-Up Al and Machine Learning Systems based on the Latest Generation CPUs and NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs for Superior Performance and Density; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook Is Designing Its Own Chips to Help Filter Live Videos- Bloomberg; 10/05/2018 – Tech Titans Nearing Record-Breaking Level Hang on Nvidia; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia revenues boosted by data centres, gamers; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING TESTING OF SELF-DRIVING CARS ON PUBLIC ROADS TO “LEARN FROM THE UBER INCIDENT”; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $273 FROM $258; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY OEM SALES INCLUDED $289 MILLION RELATED TO GPUS FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY MINING; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Rev $3.21B

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00M and $272.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 9,905 shares to 9,526 shares, valued at $586,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

