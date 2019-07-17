Cim Has Raised Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Holding by $1.25 Million as Stock Value Rose; Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Holder D-C-Capital Advisors LTD Has Decreased Its Stake as Valuation Declined

Cim Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 386.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 10,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,246 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 2,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $141.01. About 666,897 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 30/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering

D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10 million, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.16% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $10.14. About 7.81M shares traded or 53.96% up from the average. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 10.66% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 03/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond offers to buy old Toys R Us gift cards for store credit; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Bell-Rose is Senior Managing Director at TIAA; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond deflated by soft outlook; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE GROWING COMP. SALES, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO BEGIN IN FISCAL 2018; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Bed Bath & Beyond To ‘BBB-‘; Otlk Neg; 24/05/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond issued 2018 earnings per share guidance in the low to mid $2 range; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q Net $194M; 02/04/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open Second Store in the Tampa, Florida Market; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00M and $272.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,647 shares to 1,134 shares, valued at $280,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “CyberArk Unveils Industry’s Most Complete SaaS Portfolio for Privileged Access Security – Stockhouse” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Strange: Bullish CYBR Analysts Actually See -7.78% Downside – Nasdaq” published on April 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CyberArk (CYBR) Beats on Q1 Earnings & Revenues, Ups View – Nasdaq” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CyberArk (CYBR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CyberArk Software Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

More notable recent Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/12/2019: CPRI,SFIX,BBBY – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) to Post Q4 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on April 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 10, 2019 : INSG, NIO, ESI, BBBY, T, MSFT, EQH, BAC, QQQ, AMD, CMCSA, GE – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans invested in 35,787 shares. 4.31M were reported by Bancorp Of Mellon Corporation. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.06% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Valueworks Llc reported 3.51% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Dc Advisors Limited stated it has 300,000 shares or 3.73% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss reported 0% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 49,000 shares. Bridgewater Assocs Limited Partnership has invested 0.16% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 212,964 shares. Westpac Banking Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Cambridge Invest Research Advsr Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 53,652 shares. Dimensional Fund LP holds 11.58 million shares.