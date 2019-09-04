Cim Has Lowered Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake by $405,162 as Market Valuation Rose; As Nike (NKE) Shares Rose, Ems Capital LP Has Boosted by $5.27 Million Its Position

Ems Capital Lp increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 7.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp bought 62,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 850,690 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.64 million, up from 788,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $86.14. About 1.52M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA TOTAL REVENUE $3,571 MLN VS $3,782 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 22/03/2018 – Nike Scandal Threatens Its Image With Women at Tumultuous Time; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Corporate Culture That Excluded Some Staff; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – EDWARDS TO RETIRE FROM NIKE IN AUGUST; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 SALES TO GROW MID TO HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING EXITED NKE IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues–Update; 09/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TUP, PAY, NKE & more; 04/05/2018 – Multiple executives have left Nike in recent months because of reports of inappropriate behavior and poor workplace conduct; 30/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Amy Montagne as New VP, GM of Global Categories

Cim Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 59.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc sold 1,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 1,134 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $280,000, down from 2,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $229.57. About 1.20 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused Opioids; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Sees FY Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER NET EARNINGS OF $2.87 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.54, REV VIEW $224.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Specia; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO JOIN BIDS FOR ENVISION HEALTHCARE UNIT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Of Vermont invested in 0.88% or 121,242 shares. Garde Inc holds 0.14% or 9,831 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd holds 0.29% or 348,061 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership stated it has 128,656 shares. Windsor Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 10,457 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Arrowgrass Capital Partners (Us) LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 6,876 shares. Trb Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 12,000 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Gru Lc accumulated 0.36% or 20,696 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Llc reported 9.72M shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Veritas Limited Liability Partnership holds 1,414 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bailard holds 0.04% or 8,168 shares in its portfolio. Ar Asset reported 2.61% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca holds 44,799 shares or 1.5% of its portfolio. Cibc Ww Markets reported 430,502 shares. Stack Financial Mgmt holds 2.06% or 203,849 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.2% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 3,547 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Davis R M reported 62,863 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp holds 0.25% or 14,192 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Asset Management has 0.87% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 69,403 shares. Trustmark Bank Tru Department stated it has 0.14% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management stated it has 0.41% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv holds 0.84% or 8,655 shares. Thompson Mngmt owns 8,260 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Johnson Financial Group holds 17,261 shares. 2,482 were reported by Country Club Trust Na. Kanawha Cap Management Llc reported 0.07% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Buckingham Asset Management Lc has invested 0.56% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 109,417 are owned by Advisory Research Incorporated.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.47 billion for 15.22 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.