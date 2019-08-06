Cim Has Lowered By $604,205 Its Trex Co (TREX) Holding; Tiger Eye Capital Has Cut Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake By $5.63 Million

Cim Llc decreased Trex Co Inc (TREX) stake by 50.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cim Llc sold 9,905 shares as Trex Co Inc (TREX)’s stock rose 24.20%. The Cim Llc holds 9,526 shares with $586,000 value, down from 19,431 last quarter. Trex Co Inc now has $4.67B valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $79.94. About 256,078 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Trex Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREX); 13/04/2018 – Trex® Spiral Stairs™ Introduces New Multi-Line Railing System; 16/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule; 15/03/2018 – Trex Gives the Gift of Green to One Lucky Winner; 07/05/2018 – TREX 1Q EPS $1.25; 19/03/2018 – Trex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q Net $37.1M; 04/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces Plastic Film Recycling Challenge Winners; 05/03/2018 VP Gupp Gifts 429 Of Trex Company Inc; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q EPS $1.25

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 85.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tiger Eye Capital Llc sold 55,786 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Tiger Eye Capital Llc holds 9,806 shares with $993,000 value, down from 65,592 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $348.49B valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $108.98. About 4.23M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC Nl.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $23; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Takes Action On $62.6 Million Of Us Rmbs Impacted By J.P. Morgan Settlement; 16/05/2018 – Four months ago, Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and J.P. Morgan Chase announced a new partnership to bring down the costs of health care. So far, though, no CEO has stepped up to the plate; 16/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 04/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S GLASSMAN: JOBS REPORT `PRETTY SOLID’ WITH REVISIONS; 14/05/2018 – Charter Communications at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Presidio Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Abiomed, Exits Comcast; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 14/05/2018 – Lansdowne Adds American Air, Exits Tableau, Cuts JPMorgan: 13F

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “We’re With You, JPMorgan Chase – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan Chase Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Stocks still have room to fall, but look to buy the dip, JP Morgan says – CNBC” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan seen getting top role in WeWork IPO – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased Gci Liberty Inc stake by 1.22M shares to 1.46 million valued at $81.37 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Altaba Inc stake by 133,598 shares and now owns 276,791 shares. Iqvia Hldgs Inc was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $130 target in Thursday, February 14 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, February 21. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, February 28. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Morgan Stanley.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $2.19 million activity. $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Copeland Limited Liability Corp holds 0.19% or 26,853 shares. Fiduciary Wi owns 2.92% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4.41 million shares. 44,728 are owned by Westover Capital Advsrs Ltd. Duncker Streett & reported 55,170 shares. Miles Capital holds 5,097 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.81% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 260,330 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Lc reported 33,066 shares stake. Albion Fincl Grp Ut owns 139,739 shares. Captrust Advsrs accumulated 146,256 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Huntington Comml Bank owns 2.93% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.75M shares. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 231,220 shares. 34,059 are held by Excalibur. Moreover, Cadence Bank & Trust Na has 2.23% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 56,261 shares. First Mercantile Trust stated it has 18,807 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corp owns 5,158 shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.21 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold TREX shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 51.33 million shares or 1.82% less from 52.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Financial owns 40 shares. Washington Trust reported 7,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jane Street Group Limited Com holds 0% or 9,835 shares. 4,465 are owned by Glenmede Tru Na. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 18,418 shares. Ameriprise Finance accumulated 1.32 million shares. Strs Ohio has 23,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn holds 0.72% or 664,161 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, World Asset Management Inc has 0.01% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 4,005 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Fifth Third Financial Bank has invested 0% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0.01% or 33,840 shares. 170,150 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Colorado-based Asset has invested 0% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). 6,605 were accumulated by Lpl Ltd Company.