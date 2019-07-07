Cim Has Lifted Its Holding in Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) by $1.25 Million; Conagra Brands (CAG) Share Value Rose While Wedbush Securities Trimmed Position

Cim Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 386.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 10,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,246 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 2,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $128.49. About 329,393 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500.

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 69.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc sold 44,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,721 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $547,000, down from 64,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $28.06. About 3.91M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 05/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Working With Conagra to Assess Next Steps; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA: TRANSPORTATION COSTS WERE HIGHER THAN EXPECTED; 22/03/2018 – Daniel Crawford, CEO, President, and Director for Right On Brands, Inc. is Featured in an Exclusive New Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS & J.M. SMUCKER CO. TERMINATE PACT FOR WESSON OIL; 05/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER SAYS REVIEWING COMPLAINT, WORKING WITH CONAGRA; 05/03/2018 – FTC: Smucker’s Proposed $285M Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Brand Likely ‘Substantially to Lessen Competition’; 11/04/2018 – USDA: Conagra Brands Inc. Recalls Salisbury Steak Products Due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q Net $362.8M; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Appointment Of Anil Arora To Its Board Of Directors; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.03 TO $2.05

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00 million and $272.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 9,905 shares to 9,526 shares, valued at $586,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares U S (ITA) by 3,206 shares to 8,960 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Par Technology Corp (NYSE:PAR) by 22,247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 371,879 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Dow Jones (DIA).

