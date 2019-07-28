Cim Has Lifted Its Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Stake by $1.25 Million; As Reinsurance Group Amer (RGA) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Bessemer Group Decreased Holding

Bessemer Group Inc decreased its stake in Reinsurance Group Amer (RGA) by 20.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc sold 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,604 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, down from 13,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Reinsurance Group Amer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $162.99. About 316,958 shares traded or 21.65% up from the average. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has declined 1.78% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.21% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 29/03/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Insurance Subsidiaries of Nassau Reinsurance Group Holdings, L.P; 26/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP 1Q OPER EPS $1.61, EST. $2.49; 23/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group of America Names John J. Gauthier and Hazel M. McNeilage to Board; 23/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP AMENDS BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT PROXY ACCESS; 23/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA INC – ADDITION OF JOHN GAUTHIER AND HAZEL MCNEILAGE TO ITS BOARD INCREASES NUMBER OF RGA DIRECTORS TO 11; 23/04/2018 – RGA Appoints New Members to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group: 1Q ROE 21.1%; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q EPS $1.52; 14/03/2018 Reinsurance Group of America to Host Investor Day; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – RECOMMENDS FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB0.048 PER SHARE

Cim Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 386.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 10,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,246 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 2,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $146.94. About 665,095 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold RGA shares while 121 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 54.93 million shares or 6.07% less from 58.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Ltd Llc reported 2,994 shares stake. First Republic Inv has 4,311 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 159,676 are held by Investec Asset Mgmt. 35,272 were reported by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Etrade Capital Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) for 204,239 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0% or 1,527 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership holds 0.08% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) or 5,661 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc has 0.05% invested in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Cambridge Invest Research Advisors Incorporated reported 0% stake. Blackrock invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Strs Ohio reported 166,502 shares. Voya Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.16% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Denali Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 27,800 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 94,168 shares.

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $26.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Selective Ins Gp Inc (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 27,963 shares to 69,800 shares, valued at $4.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Natus Medical Inc Del (NASDAQ:BABY) by 67,363 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Angiodynamics Inc (NASDAQ:ANGO).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $531,514 activity. Laughlin John P Jr had sold 2,753 shares worth $394,199.

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00M and $272.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 9,905 shares to 9,526 shares, valued at $586,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.