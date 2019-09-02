Cim Has Increased Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Holding By $1.25 Million; Thestreet (TST)’s Sentiment Is 1.27

Thestreet Inc (TST) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.62, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 14 institutional investors started new or increased holdings, while 11 decreased and sold their stock positions in Thestreet Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 15.84 million shares, down from 19.70 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Thestreet Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 4 Increased: 10 New Position: 4.

Cim Llc increased Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) stake by 386.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cim Llc acquired 10,526 shares as Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR)’s stock rose 9.35%. The Cim Llc holds 13,246 shares with $1.58M value, up from 2,720 last quarter. Cyberark Software Ltd now has $4.17B valuation. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $112.34. About 492,094 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $315 MLN TO $319 MLN; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C

Among 9 analysts covering CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. CyberArk Software has $15500 highest and $122 lowest target. $137.22’s average target is 22.15% above currents $112.34 stock price. CyberArk Software had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, April 12. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 15. The stock of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Mizuho. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, May 15. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by J.P. Morgan. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $14500 target in Monday, May 6 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Wedbush.

More notable recent CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is CyberArk Software (CYBR) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why CyberArk (CYBR) Could Be an Impressive Growth Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why CyberArk Stock Sank Today – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The CyberArk Software Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/07/2019: MTCH, PERI, CYBR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Cannell Capital Llc holds 3.19% of its portfolio in TheStreet, Inc. for 5.64 million shares. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owns 459,080 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 0.45% invested in the company for 2.24 million shares. The New York-based Joel Isaacson & Co. Llc has invested 0.05% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 70,000 shares.

TheStreet, Inc., a financial news and information provider, provides business to business and business to consumer (B2C) content and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $34.37 million. The firm operates through three divisions: TheDeal/BoardEx, RateWatch, and Business to Consumer. It has a 0.47 P/E ratio. The Company’s B2B products include The Deal, a digital subscription model that delivers coverage primarily to institutional investors on changes in corporate control comprising merges and acquisitions, private equity, corporate activism, and restructuring; and BoardEx, an institutional relationship capital management database and platform, which holds profiles of approximately 1 million business leaders.

