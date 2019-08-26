Cim Has Decreased Its Trex Co (TREX) Stake; Capstone Investment Advisors Has Raised By $6.53 Million Its Williams Cos Del (Put) (WMB) Position

Cim Llc decreased Trex Co Inc (TREX) stake by 50.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cim Llc sold 9,905 shares as Trex Co Inc (TREX)’s stock rose 24.20%. The Cim Llc holds 9,526 shares with $586,000 value, down from 19,431 last quarter. Trex Co Inc now has $4.81 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $82.36. About 75,830 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 16/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule; 13/04/2018 – Trex® Spiral Stairs™ Introduces New Multi-Line Railing System; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q EPS $1.25; 23/03/2018 – Trex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 VP Gupp Gifts 429 Of Trex Company Inc; 07/05/2018 – TREX 1Q EPS $1.25; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% Position in Trex

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased Williams Cos Inc Del (Put) (WMB) stake by 1630.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc acquired 233,200 shares as Williams Cos Inc Del (Put) (WMB)’s stock declined 11.94%. The Capstone Investment Advisors Llc holds 247,500 shares with $7.11 million value, up from 14,300 last quarter. Williams Cos Inc Del (Put) now has $28.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $23.21. About 576,660 shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS WORKING ON PIPELINE IN 2020 FROM WAHA TO KATY, TX; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 12/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – TRANSCO HAS FILED APPLICATION WITH FERC SEEKING AUTHORIZATION FOR ITS SOUTHEASTERN TRAIL EXPANSION PROJECT; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Williams Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMB); 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS – NEW DISTRIBUTION IS 2.33 PCT INCREASE FROM PARTNERSHIP’S PREVIOUS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.60 PER UNIT; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS: FERC POLICY EFFECT ON PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 17/04/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Analyst Day Set for May 17; 16/03/2018 – Williams: Relatively Small Percentage of Revenue Affected by Ruling

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought $273,275 worth of stock. 10,000 shares valued at $232,396 were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D on Wednesday, August 7. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $94,400 was made by Wilson Terrance Lane on Thursday, August 8. ARMSTRONG ALAN S had bought 10,000 shares worth $234,653 on Wednesday, August 7.

Among 5 analysts covering Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Williams Companies has $32 highest and $2700 lowest target. $30.20’s average target is 30.12% above currents $23.21 stock price. Williams Companies had 11 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $3000 target in Friday, August 2 report. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 8. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2700 target in Tuesday, August 6 report.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc decreased Ishares Inc (TUR) stake by 42,100 shares to 8,500 valued at $206,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Linde Plc (Call) stake by 72,400 shares and now owns 33,500 shares. Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Trex (NYSE:TREX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Trex has $80 highest and $72 lowest target. $77.33’s average target is -6.11% below currents $82.36 stock price. Trex had 10 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 28, the company rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was upgraded by Sidoti on Friday, March 29 to “Buy”.