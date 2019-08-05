Cim Has Decreased Its Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Position; Sq Advisors Trimmed By $198.14 Million Its Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) Position

Sq Advisors Llc decreased Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) stake by 54.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sq Advisors Llc sold 4.50M shares as Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN)’s stock declined 1.98%. The Sq Advisors Llc holds 3.79 million shares with $170.28M value, down from 8.29M last quarter. Allison Transmission Hldgs I now has $5.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.67% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $43.56. About 486,126 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 21/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS-ON MARCH 21 , ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO AMENDED, RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF SEPT 23, 2016 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – FITCH RATES ALLISON TRANSMISSION’S PROPOSED NOTES ‘BB’/’RR4’; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Consecutive Gain; 05/03/2018 – lnfosys Selected by Allison Transmission to Provide Next-Generation Infrastructure Management Services; 30/03/2018 – Savoy magazine names Dana Pittard to “most influential” list; 17/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission 1Q Net $151M; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 05/03/2018 INFOSYS LTD: INFOSYS SELECTED BY ALLISON TRANSMISSION TO PROVID; 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar

Cim Llc decreased Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) stake by 2.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cim Llc sold 647 shares as Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)’s stock rose 15.54%. The Cim Llc holds 21,167 shares with $15.04 million value, down from 21,814 last quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc now has $21.34 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.61% or $20.66 during the last trading session, reaching $771.55. About 353,339 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – Chipotle’s New CEO Gets Welcome Gift as Sales Exceed Estimates; 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $360 FROM $340; 06/03/2018 – CMG GRANTS CEO INDUCEMENT AWARDS PURSUANT TO NYSE RULE 303A.08; 23/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE MOVE FROM DENVER TO AFFECT ABOUT 400 EMPLOYEES; 23/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE HASN’T BEEN CONTACTED BY ANY HEALTH OFFICIALS; 24/05/2018 – Chipotle stores in Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, and Massachusetts already offer this feature, but more are coming; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Support Functions Will Be Located in Shared Services Center in Columbus; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle earnings beat: $2.13 per share, vs. $1.57 expected; 25/04/2018 – Homeownership Preservation Foundation & CMG Financial Partner to Increase Homeownership Opportunities Nationwide; 09/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE SEES 667% RISE IN DELIVERY ORDERS AFTER DOORDASH

Among 13 analysts covering Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Chipotle Mexican Grill had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Jefferies. Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation maintained the shares of CMG in report on Friday, June 21 with “Sell” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Stephens on Thursday, February 7. The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) earned “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Friday, March 22. The firm has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research given on Wednesday, March 13. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, February 7 report. PiperJaffray maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $661 target in Tuesday, February 12 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, February 7 report. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, February 7 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Tuesday, April 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pershing Square Cap Mgmt LP accumulated 19.7% or 1.86M shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 931 shares. Paragon Cap Mngmt Limited Com reported 20 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.02% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Picton Mahoney Asset reported 1.17% stake. Private Advisor Gru Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 837 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 2.92 million shares. Renaissance Technologies Llc reported 1.46 million shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd holds 0.01% or 988 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 634,501 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.06% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Inc Ca holds 830 shares. Campbell And Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 807 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware accumulated 813 shares. Moreover, Contravisory Investment has 0.2% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 730 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $98.32 million activity. Hartung Jack sold $4.34 million worth of stock or 7,150 shares. The insider Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P. sold $35.89M.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.10 EPS, up 43.52% or $0.94 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $85.75M for 62.22 P/E if the $3.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.31% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold ALSN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 113.91 million shares or 3.38% less from 117.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Invest Advsr invested in 0.02% or 8,502 shares. Element Cap Ltd Co owns 0.13% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 98,401 shares. 16,120 are owned by Mirae Asset Global Investments Company Limited. Smithfield Tru Communication holds 0.02% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) or 3,672 shares. Burgundy Asset Management Limited holds 2.66% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) or 5.76 million shares. Sterling Lc has invested 0.04% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 22,300 shares. D E Shaw And Inc stated it has 3.24 million shares. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv invested in 21,360 shares. Cibc World Incorporated accumulated 8,320 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 279,765 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 545,165 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 10,200 shares. 125,146 are held by Barclays Public Ltd Company.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $229,995 activity. Bohley G Frederick bought $229,995 worth of stock.