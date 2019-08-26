Cim Has Cut Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position by $405,162; Broadfin Capital Holds Stake in Heron Therapeutics (Call) (HRTX)

Broadfin Capital Llc increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) (HRTX) by 235.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc bought 280,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78 million, up from 119,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $17.16. About 230,141 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 CINV FRANCHISE NET PRODUCT SALES GUIDANCE OF $60 MLN TO $70 MLN; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR IV MELOXICAM; 28/03/2018 – Heron’s Woodlawn Project on Track for Year-end Commissioning; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: FDA Is Unable to Approve the New Drug Application for IV Meloxicam in Its Current Form; 21/05/2018 – HERON RESOURCES -CONTRACTS REGARDING PROVISION OF EQUIPMENT SUPPLY AND MINING SERVICES AT ITS WOODLAWN ZINC-COPPER PROJECT; 04/04/2018 – Work Capital Announces New Partnership with the Heron Foundation; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – SIGNIFICANTLY FEWER HTX-011 PATIENTS EXPERIENCED SEVERE PAIN AT ANY TIME; 19/04/2018 – Heron’s Drilling Delivers Massive Sulphide lntercepts at G2 and Lisa Lenses; 26/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC HRTX.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $50; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heron Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRTX)

Cim Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 59.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc sold 1,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 1,134 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $280,000, down from 2,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $231.54. About 1.74 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “Inspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $8.4B; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Health Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UEEC); 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: “Welcomes Administration’s Focus on Reducing Drug Prices’; 16/04/2018 – GetWellNetwork Appoints Nikia Bergan as Chief Revenue Officer; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Amil Receives Award for Improving Health Care Outcomes in Brazil; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED MEDICAL CARE RATIO 81.4 PERCENT DECREASED 100 BASIS POINT YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $484.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 1.62 million shares to 4.33 million shares, valued at $41.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) by 138,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.91M shares, and cut its stake in Neos Therapeutics Inc.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 15.35 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

