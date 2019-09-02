Cim Has Cut Its Paycom Software (PAYC) Position; Western Asset Global High Income Fund (EHI) Sentiment Is 0.53

Cim Llc decreased Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) stake by 26.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cim Llc sold 2,540 shares as Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)’s stock rose 19.50%. The Cim Llc holds 7,040 shares with $1.33 million value, down from 9,580 last quarter. Paycom Software Inc now has $14.79 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.57% or $3.98 during the last trading session, reaching $250.12. About 391,805 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC); 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc (EHI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.53 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.52, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 16 active investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 30 sold and reduced their stakes in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 16.63 million shares, up from 15.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 14 Increased: 9 New Position: 7.

More notable recent Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Factors Make Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Will Paycom Be Acquired? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Growth Investors Should Take a Good Long Look at Square Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Cloud Stocks To Buy Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How I Beat the Market — Tripled It, in Fact — Over the Past Decade – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Paycom (NYSE:PAYC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Paycom has $246 highest and $17500 lowest target. $209.20’s average target is -16.36% below currents $250.12 stock price. Paycom had 8 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $175 target in Friday, April 12 report. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy”.

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 26.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.46 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $34.31M for 107.81 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.43% negative EPS growth.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $430.48 million. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. It has a 14.62 P/E ratio. Ltd.

Saba Capital Management L.P. holds 2.92% of its portfolio in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. for 7.10 million shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc owns 3.75 million shares or 2.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sit Investment Associates Inc has 0.21% invested in the company for 719,763 shares. The New Jersey-based Bulldog Investors Llc has invested 0.12% in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 204,497 shares.

More notable recent Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “eHi Car Services Announces Completion of Going Private Transaction… – PRNewswire” on April 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “eHi Car Services Announces Shareholders’ Approval of Merger Agreement – PRNewswire” published on April 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Certain Closed-End Funds Advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announce Appointment of New Director and Retirements – Business Wire” on January 02, 2019. More interesting news about Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “eHi Car Services Announces Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders – PRNewswire” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “eHi Car Services Enters into Amended and Restated Merger Agreement for Going Private Transaction and into Global Settlement Agreement with Members of Ocean Link Consortium – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 19, 2019.