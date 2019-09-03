Cim Has Cut Its Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Holding; Fortune Brands Home & Security Has 1.05 Sentiment

Cim Llc decreased Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) stake by 2.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cim Llc sold 647 shares as Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)’s stock rose 15.54%. The Cim Llc holds 21,167 shares with $15.04 million value, down from 21,814 last quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc now has $23.27B valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $5.22 during the last trading session, reaching $838.42. About 289,418 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS CHIPOTLE HASN’T HAD INNOVATION FOR A DECADE; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle marketing chief leaves nearly two years after cocaine bust; 06/03/2018 Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – Homeownership Preservation Foundation & CMG Financial Partner to Increase Homeownership Opportunities Nationwide; 23/05/2018 – CMG: SOME WORKERS TO BE OFFERED RELOCATION/RETENTION PACKAGES; 14/03/2018 – CMG TO CONTINUE MKTG PROGRAMS AS IT FINALIZES PLANS FOR NEW CMO; 22/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE WINS DISMISSAL OF INVESTOR LAWSUIT OVER OUTBREAKS OF FOOD-BORNE ILLNESSES -NEW YORK COURT RULING; 10/05/2018 – Iridian Asset Buys New 1.9% Position in Chipotle; 09/05/2018 – Sustainable Growth Advisers Exits Position in Chipotle; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle CFO Mark Crumpacker Stepping Down — MarketWatch

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS) investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 175 investment professionals increased or opened new positions, while 166 sold and decreased their holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 116.44 million shares, down from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc in top ten positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 47 Reduced: 119 Increased: 112 New Position: 63.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $58.09 million activity. 80,000 shares were sold by Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P., worth $58.09M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,167 are owned by Cim Ltd Liability Corp. Gru, New York-based fund reported 9,820 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 418 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.04% or 11,334 shares in its portfolio. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,689 shares. 64 were reported by Benjamin F Edwards Inc. D E Shaw Com Inc reported 135,793 shares. Moreover, Amer Century Companies Inc has 0.31% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 430,242 shares. Goldman Sachs accumulated 0.07% or 345,545 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 25,578 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability holds 0.94% or 1.46 million shares in its portfolio. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 161,238 shares. Iconiq Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 25,554 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 747 shares. Allstate invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.13 EPS, up 44.91% or $0.97 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $86.87M for 66.97 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.55% negative EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Chipotle Mexican Grill has $100000 highest and $580 lowest target. $746.91’s average target is -10.91% below currents $838.42 stock price. Chipotle Mexican Grill had 21 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Friday, March 22. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, April 11 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Tuesday, August 27. The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 18 by PiperJaffray. The rating was maintained by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation on Friday, June 21 with “Sell”. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by BTIG Research. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 29 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Argus Research.

The stock increased 0.33% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $51.06. About 687,332 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) has declined 2.78% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 6 TO 7 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Moen Inspires Consumers and Designers at New Design Center in Chicago’s Merchandise Mart; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS BOOSTS YR EPS FORECAST; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.58-Adj EPS $3.70; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Yr-to-date Shr Repurchases of $400M; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend And Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Has Approximately $160 M Existing From a Prior Authorization; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS: $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. provides home and security products for use in residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. The company has market cap of $6.96 billion. It operates in four divisions: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. It has a 17.87 P/E ratio. The Cabinets segment makes custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc holds 6.53% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. for 501,871 shares. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. owns 522,895 shares or 3.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Marcato Capital Management Lp has 3.64% invested in the company for 493,000 shares. The New York-based Grisanti Capital Management Llc has invested 3.21% in the stock. Beaconlight Capital Llc, a New York-based fund reported 219,300 shares.

Analysts await Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. FBHS’s profit will be $134.99M for 12.89 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.88% negative EPS growth.