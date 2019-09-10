Cim Has Boosted Its Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Stake; Kingfisher Capital Has Upped Dominion Resources (D) Holding By $317,604

Cim Llc increased Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) stake by 386.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cim Llc acquired 10,526 shares as Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR)’s stock rose 9.35%. The Cim Llc holds 13,246 shares with $1.58 million value, up from 2,720 last quarter. Cyberark Software Ltd now has $3.91B valuation. The stock decreased 2.00% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $105.25. About 841,605 shares traded or 11.69% up from the average. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 21C; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $315 MLN TO $319 MLN

Kingfisher Capital Llc increased Dominion Resources Inc. (D) stake by 143.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kingfisher Capital Llc acquired 4,179 shares as Dominion Resources Inc. (D)’s stock declined 3.69%. The Kingfisher Capital Llc holds 7,101 shares with $544,000 value, up from 2,922 last quarter. Dominion Resources Inc. now has $62.64B valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $76.7. About 828,797 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – RECONFIRMING ITS 2017 TO 2020 COMPOUND EARNINGS GROWTH RATE OF 6% TO 8%; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – SEES OPERATING EPS TO GROW AT COMPOUNDED ANNUAL RATE OF 6-8% FROM 2017 TO 2020; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (D); 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS OF $1.14 PER SHARE

Among 9 analysts covering CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. CyberArk Software has $15500 highest and $122 lowest target. $137.22’s average target is 30.38% above currents $105.25 stock price. CyberArk Software had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, May 6. The stock of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 15 by Mizuho. Mizuho initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral” on Thursday, April 25. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Wedbush. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of CYBR in report on Friday, April 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $14900 target in Thursday, August 8 report. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 15 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why CyberArk Software Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:CYBR) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is CyberArk Software (CYBR) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The CyberArk Software Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Security Stocks in Focus as Zero Trust Approach Evolves – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CyberArk (CYBR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Use Of Debt Could Be Considered Risky – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 59% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Skechers U.S.A (NYSE:SKX) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 63% – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings (NYSE:BJ) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 13% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Dominion Resources (NYSE:D), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Dominion Resources has $84 highest and $76 lowest target. $79.60’s average target is 3.78% above currents $76.7 stock price. Dominion Resources had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Wolfe Research. Morgan Stanley maintained Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Wednesday, August 7 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, April 12. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was initiated by Mizuho.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles And Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Mai Capital holds 2,742 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Luminus Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.88M shares or 3.09% of its portfolio. Inc Ok has invested 0.26% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Pitcairn has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Sfe Inv Counsel reported 4,738 shares. Boston Family Office Lc holds 0.35% or 42,631 shares in its portfolio. 37,097 were reported by Stevens First Principles Investment Advsr. 156,056 are owned by Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company. Kwmg Lc holds 0.05% or 2,721 shares in its portfolio. Florida-based Raymond James Svcs has invested 0.15% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Oppenheimer And invested in 0.23% or 112,631 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus holds 6.60 million shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv owns 0.01% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 111 shares. New York-based Wellington Shields & Co Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.1% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).