CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (CMCT) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCT) is a company in the REIT – Industrial industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.6% of CIM Commercial Trust Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.62% of all REIT – Industrial’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand CIM Commercial Trust Corporation has 89.8% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 6.01% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have CIM Commercial Trust Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIM Commercial Trust Corporation 0.00% 62.80% 20.80% Industry Average 8.96% 24.76% 5.21%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares CIM Commercial Trust Corporation and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CIM Commercial Trust Corporation N/A 55 3.37 Industry Average 58.06M 648.34M 137.22

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CIM Commercial Trust Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.57 1.60 2.62

As a group, REIT – Industrial companies have a potential upside of 46.25%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CIM Commercial Trust Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CIM Commercial Trust Corporation 1.65% -1.78% 9.57% 17.13% 32.77% 34.26% Industry Average 1.43% 3.17% 6.84% 17.07% 31.01% 29.92%

For the past year CIM Commercial Trust Corporation was more bullish than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is 89.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.11. Competitively, CIM Commercial Trust Corporation’s peers are 40.78% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.59 beta.

Dividends

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation’s competitors beat on 6 of the 6 factors CIM Commercial Trust Corporation.

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States. It also engages in lending activities. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation was founded in 1993 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation operates as a subsidiary of CIM Group, Inc.