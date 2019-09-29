CIM Commercial Trust (CMCT) Upgraded By BidaskScore; First Capital (FCAP)’s Sentiment Is 3.5

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCT) was raised by BidaskScore to a “Hold” rating in a a report made public on 28 September.

First Capital Inc (FCAP) investors sentiment increased to 3.5 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.70, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 28 institutional investors started new or increased equity positions, while 8 sold and reduced their positions in First Capital Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 724,612 shares, up from 169,535 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding First Capital Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 5 Increased: 10 New Position: 18.

Zpr Investment Management holds 0.54% of its portfolio in First Capital, Inc. for 5,203 shares. Hightower Advisors Llc owns 28,124 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Acadian Asset Management Llc has 0% invested in the company for 814 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein L.P. has invested 0% in the stock. American International Group Inc, a New York-based fund reported 2,060 shares.

First Capital, Inc., a federally-chartered savings bank, operates as the bank holding firm for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company has market cap of $193.88 million. The firm offers a range of deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. It has a 19.21 P/E ratio. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, such as fixed-rate and adjustable rate mortgage residential loans, construction loans for residential and commercial properties, and commercial real estate loans, as well as commercial business loans.

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving urban communities throughout the United States. The company has market cap of $224.29 million. The Company’s properties are primarily located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, D.C. It has a 0.7 P/E ratio.

