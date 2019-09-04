CIM Commercial Trust (CMCT) Touches $16.11 Low on Sep, 4; Forestar Group (FOR) SI Increased By 10.97%

The stock of CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCT) reached all time low today, Sep, 4 and still has $14.82 target or 8.00% below today’s $16.11 share price. This indicates more downside for the $232.54 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $14.82 PT is reached, the company will be worth $18.60 million less. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $16.11. About 9,314 shares traded. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCT) has risen 32.77% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCT News: 12/03/2018 CIM GROUP BUYS DOWNTOWN OAKLAND PROPERTY FOR APARTMENT; 24/05/2018 – CIM Inc PR Adds TropicSport Mineral Sunscreen to Client Roster; 20/03/2018 – CIM Group Starts Construction of Apartment Building at Jack London Square; 28/03/2018 – CIM Commercial Trust Corporation Announces Estimated Net Asset Value Per Share of $23.96; 16/04/2018 – CIM:1Q18 NPAT UP 7% YOY TO $172M GUIDANCE CONFIRMED; 10/05/2018 – CIM Commerical Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 23/05/2018 – CIM:LEIGHTON ASIA WINS A$380M TRANSPORT INFRASTRUCTURE WORKS (2; 09/04/2018 – CIM GROUP BUYS 340 PROGRESS CIRCLE IN CHEYENNE, WY; 10/05/2018 – CIM Commerical Trust 1Q Loss $3.03M; 28/03/2018 – CIM Comml Trust Corp Announces Estimated Net Asset Value Per Shr of $23.96

Forestar Group Inc (NYSE:FOR) had an increase of 10.97% in short interest. FOR’s SI was 216,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 10.97% from 195,100 shares previously. With 37,100 avg volume, 6 days are for Forestar Group Inc (NYSE:FOR)’s short sellers to cover FOR’s short positions. The SI to Forestar Group Inc’s float is 2.08%. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $19.12. About 1,264 shares traded. Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) has declined 7.77% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical FOR News: 23/04/2018 – Khoury Touts Forestar’s Prospects at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 15/05/2018 – First Sabrepoint Capital Management Buys 1% of Forestar Group; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2019 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $300 MLN TO $350 MLN IN REVENUE AND ACCESS PUBLIC MARKETS FOR ADDITIONAL GROWTH CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Forestar Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO AT LEAST $800 MLN EXCLUDING FORESTAR; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY ALSO OPTIMISTIC ON PROSPECTS FOR FORESTAR AT SOHN CONF; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BETWEEN $15.9 BLN AND $16.3 BLN; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2020 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $700 MLN TO $800 MLN IN REVENUE

Forestar Group Inc. operates as a real estate company. The company has market cap of $802.27 million. The firm engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, and sale of real estate, primarily residential and mixed-use communities. It has a 6.95 P/E ratio. It also sells commercial tracts; residential lots primarily to homebuilders; undeveloped land through its retail sales programs, as well as operates commercial real estate and income producing properties, such as a hotel and multifamily properties.

Among 2 analysts covering Forestar Gr (NYSE:FOR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Forestar Gr has $23 highest and $2300 lowest target. $23’s average target is 20.29% above currents $19.12 stock price. Forestar Gr had 3 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $232.54 million. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States. It has a 2.2 P/E ratio. It also engages in lending activities.