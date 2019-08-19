CIM Commercial Trust (CMCT) to pay $14.00 on Aug 30, 2019; Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) SI Increased By 2.75%

Brookline Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BRKL) had an increase of 2.75% in short interest. BRKL’s SI was 1.78 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.75% from 1.74M shares previously. With 234,800 avg volume, 8 days are for Brookline Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BRKL)’s short sellers to cover BRKL’s short positions. The stock increased 2.83% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $14.15. About 443,072 shares traded or 80.22% up from the average. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) has declined 18.74% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Brookline Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRKL); 25/04/2018 – BROOKLINE BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 11.1%; 25/04/2018 – BROOKLINE BANCORP 1Q EPS 24C, EST. 25C; 25/04/2018 – Brookline Bancorp 1Q EPS 24c; 26/04/2018 – BROOKLINE BANCORP INC BRKL.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $20; 25/04/2018 – BROOKLINE BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 10C FROM 9C, EST. 9C; 25/04/2018 – Brookline Bancorp Raises Dividend to 10c; 08/03/2018 Brookline Bank Introduces New Suite of Foreign Exchange Services; 09/04/2018 – CBS-TV 3: Armed barricaded subject on Brookline Ave. in Agawam

CIM Commercial Trust Corp (NASDAQ:CMCT) is expected to pay $14.00 on Aug 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:CMCT) shareholders before Sep 3, 2019 will receive the $14.00 dividend. CIM Commercial Trust Corp’s current price of $21.80 translates into 64.22% yield. CIM Commercial Trust Corp’s dividend has Aug 19, 2019 as record date. Aug 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $21.8. About 35,586 shares traded or 87.71% up from the average. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCT) has risen 32.77% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCT News: 09/04/2018 – CIM GROUP BUYS 340 PROGRESS CIRCLE IN CHEYENNE, WY; 12/03/2018 CIM GROUP BUYS DOWNTOWN OAKLAND PROPERTY FOR APARTMENT; 16/04/2018 – CIM:1Q18 NPAT UP 7% YOY TO A$172M GUIDANCE CONFIRMED; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Investors Service, (“Moody’s”) Assigns Definitive Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By Cim Trust 2018-J1; 16/04/2018 – CIM:1Q18 NPAT UP 7% YOY TO $172M GUIDANCE CONFIRMED; 09/04/2018 – CIM Group Acquires 340 Progress Circle in Cheyenne, Wyoming; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Investors Service, (“Moody’s”) Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By Cim Trust 2018-J1; 30/05/2018 – CIM Group Brings Serendipity Labs Coworking to CityNational2Cal Building in Downtown Los Angeles; 10/05/2018 – CIM Commerical Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns CIM Small Business Loan Trst 2018-1 Nts Prelim Rtg

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold Brookline Bancorp, Inc. shares while 44 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 59.63 million shares or 0.12% more from 59.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Associates Ltd holds 19,500 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) for 116,921 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd holds 0% in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) or 10,888 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 11,883 shares. Bartlett Commerce Ltd Liability Co invested 0% in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL). Ameriprise reported 1.06M shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 27,377 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma stated it has 0.03% in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL). Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,815 shares. Btim Corp has invested 0% in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 25,618 shares. Sei Investments Company reported 0% in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL). Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL). 23,295 were reported by Gsa Capital Prns Ltd Liability Partnership. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada accumulated 0% or 73,791 shares.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers. The company has market cap of $1.13 billion. It accepts various deposit products, including demand checking, NOW, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It has a 13.1 P/E ratio. The firm also offers loans, such as first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; and loans and leases used to finance equipment used by small businesses.

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $954.99 million. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States. It has a 2.98 P/E ratio. It also engages in lending activities.