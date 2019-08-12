CIM Commercial Trust (CMCT) to pay $0.03 on Sep 18, 2019; Mannatech (MTEX) Shorts Raised By 23.81%

CIM Commercial Trust Corp (NASDAQ:CMCT) is expected to pay $0.03 on Sep 18, 2019. (NASDAQ:CMCT) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.03 dividend. CIM Commercial Trust Corp’s current price of $21.81 translates into 0.11% yield. CIM Commercial Trust Corp’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Aug 9, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 8.78% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $21.81. About 66,756 shares traded or 314.94% up from the average. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCT) has risen 32.77% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCT News: 12/03/2018 CIM GROUP BUYS DOWNTOWN OAKLAND PROPERTY FOR APARTMENT; 28/03/2018 – CIM Commercial Trust Corporation Announces Estimated Net Asset Value Per Share of $23.96; 20/03/2018 – CIM Group Starts Construction of Apartment Building at Jack London Square; 30/05/2018 – CIM Group Brings Serendipity Labs Coworking to CityNational2Cal Building in Downtown Los Angeles; 16/04/2018 – CIM Group and fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty Begin Construction of Bay Area Data Center Campus; 10/05/2018 – CIM Commerical Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 09/04/2018 – CIM Group Acquires 340 Progress Circle in Cheyenne, Wyoming; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Kushner, CIM to get $600 mln JPMorgan loan to build Brooklyn residential tower- Bloomberg; 10/05/2018 – CIM COMMERCIAL TRUST CORP CMCT.O – QTRLY REV $48.4 MLN VS $66.9 MLN; 10/05/2018 – CIM COMMERCIAL TRUST CORP CMCT.O – QTRLY NET LOSS AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS OF $0.07 PER DILUTED SHARE

Mannatech Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) had an increase of 23.81% in short interest. MTEX’s SI was 2,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 23.81% from 2,100 shares previously. With 1,800 avg volume, 1 days are for Mannatech Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX)’s short sellers to cover MTEX’s short positions. The SI to Mannatech Incorporated’s float is 0.19%. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $16.15. About 631 shares traded. Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) has declined 13.06% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MTEX News: 20/04/2018 – Mannatech Announces 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Date; 10/04/2018 – Mannatech Holds Ribbon Cutting at New Global Headquarters; 16/05/2018 – Mannatech Introduces lndustry’s First Three-in-One Fitness Drink Mix, EMPACT+™; 09/03/2018 – Mannatech Celebrates Growth in Hong Kong Market and China E-Commerce with Gold Coast Incentive Trip; 08/05/2018 – Mannatech 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 28/03/2018 – Mannatech 4Q Loss/Shr $1.37; 21/04/2018 – DJ Mannatech Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTEX); 18/05/2018 – Mannatech Commences Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Up to $16 M of Its Common Stk; 10/05/2018 – Mannatech Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 28/04/2018 – Mannatech Introduces Most Powerful Ambrotose® Formula Ever

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.35, from 0.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold Mannatech, Incorporated shares while 4 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 373,396 shares or 0.83% more from 370,305 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Invs Ltd Co holds 0% in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) or 243 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 62,409 shares. 500 are held by Captrust Fin Advsr. Blackrock owns 78,008 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group stated it has 34,377 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 0% or 1,902 shares. Northern Trust Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 130 shares. Renaissance Tech has 0% invested in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX). Acadian Asset Management Ltd holds 44,698 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 100 were reported by Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company. 230 are owned by Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc). Lsv Asset Mngmt owns 0% invested in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) for 11,500 shares. Natl Bank Of America De holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX).

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a wellness solution provider. The company has market cap of $38.68 million. It develops and sells nutritional supplements, topical, skin care and anti-aging products, and weight-management products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm markets its products through network marketing channel in the Americas, Europe/the Middle East/Africa, and the Asia/Pacific.

More notable recent Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Mannatech Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mannatech, Incorporated (MTEX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mannatech Is Almost Absurdly Cheap – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Mannatech Announces Results of Annual Shareholdersâ€™ Meeting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $123,644 activity. $1,803 worth of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) was bought by FREDRICK J STANLEY. GILBERT GERALD E also bought $8,333 worth of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) on Wednesday, June 26. Robbins Kevin Andrew also bought $4,533 worth of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) on Thursday, March 21.

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $955.40 million. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States. It has a 2.98 P/E ratio. It also engages in lending activities.