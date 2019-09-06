CIM Commercial Trust (CMCT) Reaches $15.71 52 Week Low; Shorts at RADIENT TECHNOLOGIES ORDINARY SHARES (RDDTF) Lowered By 0.27%

RADIENT TECHNOLOGIES INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RDDTF) had a decrease of 0.27% in short interest. RDDTF’s SI was 184,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.27% from 184,500 shares previously. With 324,800 avg volume, 1 days are for RADIENT TECHNOLOGIES INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RDDTF)’s short sellers to cover RDDTF’s short positions. The stock increased 3.85% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $0.54. About 1,833 shares traded. Radient Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDDTF) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCT) hit a new 52-week low and has $14.30 target or 9.00% below today’s $15.71 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $226.76 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 6 by Barchart.com. If the $14.30 price target is reached, the company will be worth $20.41M less. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $15.71. About 13,669 shares traded or 17.84% up from the average. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCT) has risen 32.77% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCT News: 23/05/2018 – CIM:LEIGHTON ASIA WINS A$380M TRANSPORT INFRASTRUCTURE WORKS (2; 12/03/2018 CIM GROUP BUYS DOWNTOWN OAKLAND PROPERTY FOR APARTMENT; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Kushner, CIM to get $600 mln JPMorgan loan to build Brooklyn residential tower- Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – CIM Inc PR Adds TropicSport Mineral Sunscreen to Client Roster; 16/04/2018 – CIM:1Q18 NPAT UP 7% YOY TO A$172M GUIDANCE CONFIRMED; 10/05/2018 – CIM Commerical Trust 1Q Loss $3.03M; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Investors Service, (“Moody’s”) Assigns Definitive Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By Cim Trust 2018-J1; 20/04/2018 – DJ CIM Commercial Trust Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMCT); 09/04/2018 – CIM Group Acquires 340 Progress Circle in Cheyenne, Wyoming; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates CIM Small Business Loan Trust 2018-1 Nts ‘AA(sf)’

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $226.76 million. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States. It has a 2.15 P/E ratio. It also engages in lending activities.

More notable recent CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 9/5/2019 – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CIM Commercial Trust declares $14.00 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “CIM Commercial Trust Provides Update on Plan to Maximize Return for Stockholders – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “26 Stocks Moving in Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 03, 2019.