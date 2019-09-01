Cim Boosted Stake in Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) by $1.25 Million; Creative Planning Increased Its Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) Position by $443,508

Creative Planning increased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by 1895.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 5,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 5,986 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $470,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $106.32. About 258,055 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S REVIEWS SCOTTS MIRACLE GRO FOR DOWNGRADE; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Scotts Miracle-Gro Ba2 Cfr; Outlook Is Stable; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO 2Q ADJ EPS $2.88, EST. $3.31; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO SEES DEAL CUTTING YR ADJ EPS BY 30C-40C; 18/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Scotts Miracle-Gro Rtgs Unaffctd By Acqstn; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Purchase Expected to Reduce FY2018 Adjusted EPS by 30c-40c; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO SMG.N – SUNLIGHT MANAGEMENT EXPECTED TO JOIN SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Buys Sunlight to Double Cannabis-Grower Sales; 19/03/2018 FLOWR, SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO UNIT HAWTHORNE IN R&D ALLIANCE

Cim Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 386.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 10,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 13,246 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 2,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $112.34. About 492,094 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 21C; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY; 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c

Since August 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $56.52 million activity.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73B and $27.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8,385 shares to 213,522 shares, valued at $10.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 10,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,042 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO).

More notable recent The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Scotts Miracle-Gro a Buy? – Motley Fool” on August 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Only These 9 Cannabis Stocks Rose in July – The Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Gained 14% in July – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 36,805 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). 45 are owned by Hirtle Callaghan. Stifel Fincl owns 136,433 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Boyar Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 1.7% or 28,713 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Incorporated Incorporated invested in 7,600 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 64,526 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Leavell Invest Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% or 2,546 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 48,317 shares. Hightower Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.03% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Private Harbour Mgmt And Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.2% or 14,755 shares. State Street invested in 1.03M shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00M and $272.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,647 shares to 1,134 shares, valued at $280,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Capital One, Fortinet, CyberArk, Qualys and FireEye – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “10 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Oversold Conditions For CyberArk Software – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CYBR September 6th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.