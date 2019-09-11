Cim Boosted Its Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Stake by $1.25 Million as Shares Rose; Msa Safety (MSA) Market Value Declined While Zacks Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $3.86 Million

Cim Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 386.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 10,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 13,246 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 2,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $99.92. About 605,735 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $315 MLN TO $319 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in Msa Safety Inc (MSA) by 78.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management sold 37,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 10,033 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, down from 47,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Msa Safety Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $112.41. About 24,807 shares traded. MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) has risen 5.75% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSA News: 23/04/2018 – MSA Safety 1Q Net $32.4M; 23/04/2018 – MSA SAFETY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.01, EST. 84C; 23/05/2018 – Snipp Signs MSA With CLS Holdings USA, Inc., to Implement a Customer Retention and Management Platform Across Its Future Portfolio of Cannabis Dispenseries; 23/05/2018 – Snipp Signs MSA With CLS Holdings USA, Inc, to Implement a Customer Retention and Management Platform Across Its Future Portfol; 09/04/2018 – Two Leading Australia Fire Brigades Invest in New MSA Breathing Equipment; 16/04/2018 – APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT CO AIV.N – DRANOFF PROPERTIES WILL SELL AIMCO ITS APARTMENT COMMUNITY HOLDINGS IN PHILADELPHIA MSA FOR $445 MLN; 15/05/2018 – MSA BOARD ELECTS NISHAN J. VARTANIAN CEO OF MSA SAFETY; WILLIAM; 02/05/2018 – MSA Supports OSHA’s 2018 National Safety Stand-Down by Offering Free On-Site Safety Seminars; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Report: US Cig & Tobacco Volume Declines’ Impact On MSA; 07/05/2018 – MSA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 9%

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00M and $272.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,647 shares to 1,134 shares, valued at $280,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CyberArk Software Enters Oversold Territory (CYBR) – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why CyberArk (CYBR) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” published on November 12, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Cybersecurity ETFs Rally on Solid Earnings – Nasdaq” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Strange: Bullish CYBR Analysts Actually See -7.78% Downside – Nasdaq” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “4 Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy as Enterprise Spending Jumps – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

More notable recent MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What You Should Know About MSA Safety Incorporated’s (NYSE:MSA) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is MSA Safety Incorporated’s (NYSE:MSA) ROE Of 18% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “The Future of Firefighting is About to Change with LUNAR – PRNewswire” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MSA Safety Completes Acquisition of Sierra Monitor Corp. – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Analysts await MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, down 0.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.16 per share. MSA’s profit will be $43.92M for 24.44 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by MSA Safety Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45 billion and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 123,619 shares to 632,433 shares, valued at $17.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc by 16,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,576 shares, and has risen its stake in First Long Is Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold MSA shares while 54 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 27.58 million shares or 3.13% less from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei owns 516 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sector Pension Board reported 0.01% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Federated Invsts Pa owns 11,350 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Raymond James & Assoc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Palisade Capital Management Limited Liability Corp Nj has invested 0.36% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Channing Capital Lc stated it has 421,381 shares. 17,350 are held by Sit Invest. Hsbc Public Llc holds 0% or 6,937 shares. Prudential Financial reported 23,853 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bridgecreek Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.07% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) or 3,000 shares. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). King Luther Management reported 10,845 shares. Bogle Inv Limited Partnership De invested 0.07% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Starr International has 0.03% invested in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA).