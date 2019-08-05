Cim Boosted Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Position; Pennantpark Investment (PNNT) Has 1.08 Sentiment

Pennantpark Investment Corp (PNNT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.14, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 41 active investment managers increased or started new positions, while 38 cut down and sold their stock positions in Pennantpark Investment Corp. The active investment managers in our database now own: 26.85 million shares, down from 27.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Pennantpark Investment Corp in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 24 Increased: 24 New Position: 17.

Cim Llc increased Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) stake by 386.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cim Llc acquired 10,526 shares as Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR)’s stock rose 9.35%. The Cim Llc holds 13,246 shares with $1.58M value, up from 2,720 last quarter. Cyberark Software Ltd now has $4.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 6.07% or $8.1 during the last trading session, reaching $125.3. About 1.03 million shares traded or 12.44% up from the average. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 30/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $315 MLN TO $319 MLN; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58

Among 9 analysts covering CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. CyberArk had 15 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, May 15. Wedbush maintained the shares of CYBR in report on Friday, February 15 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, April 25. Wedbush maintained CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) on Friday, March 22 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, May 6 by Bank of America. Barclays Capital maintained CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) on Friday, April 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Mizuho maintained CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) on Wednesday, May 15 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. PNNT’s profit will be $12.75 million for 8.43 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by PennantPark Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% EPS growth.

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. The company has market cap of $430.09 million. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. It has a 14.16 P/E ratio. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, gas and oil, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

