Cim Boosted Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Position by $1.25 Million; Old Line Bancshares (OLBK) Holder Mendon Capital Advisors Upped Holding by $1.17 Million as Stock Rose

Cim Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 386.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 10,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 13,246 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 2,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.97% or $6.93 during the last trading session, reaching $123.05. About 1.42M shares traded or 46.64% up from the average. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $315 MLN TO $319 MLN; 16/04/2018 – New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 30/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (OLBK) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought 48,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.05% . The hedge fund held 686,871 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.12M, up from 637,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Old Line Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $464.59 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $27.33. About 38,735 shares traded. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) has declined 17.86% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.86% the S&P500. Some Historical OLBK News: 26/04/2018 – Old Line Bank Adds Montgomery County Lending Expert to Growing Team; 17/04/2018 – SNB Rewinds Currency Clock as Old Line in Sand Neared (Correct); 16/04/2018 News On Bay Bancorp Inc. (BYBK) Now Under OLBK

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00M and $272.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,647 shares to 1,134 shares, valued at $280,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.79, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 6 investors sold OLBK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.52 million shares or 1.05% more from 8.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) for 25,100 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 513,906 shares. Mendon Capital Advsrs holds 2.08% or 686,871 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 21,420 shares. Teton Advsr holds 36,479 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) for 473 shares. Horizon Investments Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru invested in 133,139 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 13,800 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Plc stated it has 2,942 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Franklin Res owns 54,000 shares. Ejf Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.21% or 70,757 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 3,798 shares. Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd has invested 0.02% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Kennedy Capital Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.01% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $202,428 activity. GRAHAM THOMAS H bought $54,856 worth of stock. $4,898 worth of stock was bought by Shah Suhas R on Monday, March 11. On Tuesday, February 26 the insider CORNELSEN JAMES W bought $17,582. The insider MANUEL GAIL D bought 375 shares worth $10,748. 1,300 shares were bought by Suit John M II, worth $35,503 on Tuesday, February 19. $28,690 worth of stock was bought by Proctor Gregory S JR on Friday, February 22.