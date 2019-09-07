Cigna Corporation (CI) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) is a company in the Health Care Plans industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cigna Corporation has 90.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 90.10% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.2% of Cigna Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.58% of all Health Care Plans companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Cigna Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cigna Corporation 0.00% 10.90% 2.70% Industry Average 1.79% 16.56% 4.87%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Cigna Corporation and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cigna Corporation N/A 162 16.15 Industry Average 1.58B 88.18B 33.95

Cigna Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Cigna Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Cigna Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cigna Corporation 0 0 5 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.20 4.33 2.83

Cigna Corporation currently has a consensus price target of $208.6, suggesting a potential upside of 35.63%. The rivals have a potential upside of 26.20%. With higher probable upside potential for Cigna Corporation’s peers, equities research analysts think Cigna Corporation is less favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cigna Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cigna Corporation -0.79% 7.04% 4.89% -14.95% -3.89% -10.53% Industry Average 4.59% 4.70% 7.74% 5.44% 20.44% 15.06%

For the past year Cigna Corporation had bearish trend while Cigna Corporation’s rivals had bullish trend.

Volatility and Risk

Cigna Corporation has a beta of 0.7 and its 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Cigna Corporation’s rivals are 15.20% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.85 beta.

Dividends

Cigna Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Cigna Corporation’s peers beat on 6 of the 6 factors Cigna Corporation.

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers. This segment also provides Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D plans to seniors, and Medicaid plans. The Global Supplemental Benefits segment offers supplemental health, life, and accident insurance products. The Group Disability and Life segment provides group long-term and short-term disability, group life, accident, and specialty insurance products and related services. The Other Operations segment offers corporate-owned life insurance products that are permanent insurance contracts sold to corporations to provide life coverage; and run-off settlement annuity contracts. The company distributes its products and services through insurance brokers and insurance consultants; and directly to employers, unions and other groups, or individuals, as well as through direct response television and the Internet. Cigna Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut.