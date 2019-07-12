Cigna Common Stock (CI) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed by Analysts at Morgan Stanley; The Price Target Given is $207.0000; SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONA (SIUIF) Shorts Raised By 3.72%

SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONA (OTCMKTS:SIUIF) had an increase of 3.72% in short interest. SIUIF’s SI was 93.92M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 3.72% from 90.55M shares previously. It closed at $1.066 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

In a report revealed on Friday morning, Cigna Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:CI) stock Overweight was kept at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $207.0000 target price per share on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price per share would indicate a potential upside of 18.06% from the company’s previous stock close.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits and other semiconductor services. The company has market cap of $5.45 billion. It also creates and makes semiconductor masks; and makes and trades in solar cell related semiconductor products. It has a 48.45 P/E ratio. In addition, the firm is involved in the bumping and circuit probe testing, as well as marketing related activities.

The stock increased 9.24% or $14.83 during the last trading session, reaching $175.34. About 10.00M shares traded or 293.96% up from the average. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has declined 12.54% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CI News: 05/04/2018 – America’s Favorite TV Doctors of America Are Now On-Call; 03/05/2018 – Cigna Raises 2018 Consolidated Adjusted Income From Ops View to $3.17B-$3.27B; 08/03/2018 – Cigna To Buy Express Scripts For $67 Billion — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – CT Pharmacists: Industry insiders say Cigna’s $67 billion acquisition of Express Scripts could lead to to fewer choices; 13/03/2018 – A.M. Best Places Credit Ratings of Cigna Corporation and Its Insurance Subsidiaries Under Review With Negative Implications; 08/03/2018 – Cigna: Express Scripts Deal Not Subject to Financing Condition; 08/03/2018 – Health Law360: BREAKING: Cigna Inks $67B Deal For Express Scripts – Cigna on Thursday revealed a $67 billion, including debt,; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Services Cuts Cigna, Buys More Molina; 08/03/2018 – NCPA Statement on Cigna’s Bid to Acquire Express Scripts; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln

Investors sentiment increased to 0.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold Cigna Corporation shares while 15 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 717,325 shares or 37.58% less from 1.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 15,572 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 16,900 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 90,098 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Qci Asset Management New York holds 31 shares. 1,870 are owned by Founders Ltd Liability Corporation. Gulf Intll Fincl Bank (Uk) Ltd stated it has 88,401 shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 0.32% or 6,765 shares. Lee Danner And Bass invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Yhb Investment Advsrs accumulated 0.05% or 2,161 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Limited Com invested in 0.42% or 14,814 shares. Old Dominion Cap Management Incorporated holds 14,877 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Riverpark Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 509 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cullinan Assocs accumulated 1,400 shares. Moreover, Ent Corporation has 0% invested in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Essex Service Inc stated it has 0.28% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI).

Among 6 analysts covering Cigna (NYSE:CI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cigna has $299 highest and $18500 lowest target. $237.33’s average target is 35.35% above currents $175.34 stock price. Cigna had 9 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 5 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. Citigroup maintained Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $228 target. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”.

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related services and products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $66.53 billion. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations divisions. It has a 16.16 P/E ratio. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other services and products to insured and self-insured customers.