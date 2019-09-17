Cigna (CI) Stock Rose While Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Boosted Stake; As Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) Share Price Were Volatile, Rivernorth Capital Management Boosted Holding by $2.83 Million

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) by 68.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 283,236 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 698,749 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.47M, up from 415,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.63M market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.49. About 31,978 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Cigna Corporation (CI) by 152.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 9,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.89% . The institutional investor held 16,052 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.77M, up from 6,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Cigna Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $162.39. About 600,470 shares traded. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has declined 3.89% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CI News: 08/03/2018 – Dealbook: Cigna to Buy Express Scripts in $52 Billion Health Care Deal; 08/03/2018 – National LTC Pharmacy Advocacy Group: Cigna/Express Scripts Deal Heightens Salience of Gottlieb Comments Regarding PBMs and “Ri; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – TIM WENTWORTH WILL ASSUME ROLE OF PRESIDENT, EXPRESS SCRIPTS; 08/03/2018 – CIGNA CORP – DEAL WITH EXPRESS SCRIPTS EXPECTED TO PROVIDE ANNUAL REVENUE GROWTH OF 6 PCT TO 8 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Cigna Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – ANZ Bank New Zealand sells life insurance business to Cigna Corp; 05/04/2018 – Cigna Corporation’s First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Details; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 23/04/2018 – CIGNA-ON APRIL 23, CO, EXPRESS SCRIPTS EACH RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFO, DOCUMENTARY MATERIAL FROM DOJ IN CONNECTION WITH DOJ’S REVIEW OF DEAL; 13/03/2018 – Cigna Launches ‘Answers by Cigna’ Skill for Amazon Alexa

More notable recent Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Running Top Forensic Algorithms On 2012-2019 GE Financials – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bloom Energy: A ‘Clean’ Energy Darling Wilting To Its Demise – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Daniela Seabrook to succeed Ronald de Jong as Philips’ Chief Human Resources Officer – GlobeNewswire” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Martin Misciagna Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Amundi Pioneer Declares Monthly Distributions for Pioneer Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Cr Allctn Inc Tr (BTZ) by 252,253 shares to 2.69 million shares, valued at $34.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley Emer Mkts Deb (MSD) by 46,322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 854,901 shares, and cut its stake in Apollo Sr Floating Rate Fd I (AFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 8 investors sold PHD shares while 12 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 6.95 million shares or 4.60% more from 6.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 142,560 shares. Citigroup owns 40 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc stated it has 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Landscape Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Baillie Gifford reported 550,936 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 2,170 shares. Invesco Ltd invested 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). The Ontario – Canada-based Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Raymond James Associates invested in 0% or 42,961 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited reported 0.02% stake. Commercial Bank Of America De reported 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Rmb Capital Management Lc reported 0.01% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Shaker Services Llc holds 114,080 shares. Gradient Ltd Liability Co owns 313 shares. The New York-based Mariner Investment Grp Inc Limited Liability Company has invested 0.42% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD).

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $2.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6,514 shares to 11,184 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 14,777 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,564 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Salon Cosmetcs & Frag I (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 11 investors sold CI shares while 11 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 366,756 shares or 48.87% less from 717,325 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Liability holds 0.03% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) or 1,663 shares. Hikari Pwr accumulated 26,316 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Essex owns 4,768 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Riverpark Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). 88,030 are held by Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) Limited. Grisanti Capital Management Ltd Company reported 0.2% stake. Ent owns 73 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 7 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.13% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). 212 were reported by Research And Mgmt Company. Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited, a California-based fund reported 1,494 shares. Yhb Inv Inc holds 0.05% or 2,161 shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) for 6,765 shares. Old Dominion Cap reported 14,877 shares. 1,400 are held by Cullinan Assocs Inc.