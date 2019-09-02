Cigna (CI) Stake Increased by Grisanti Capital Management Llc; Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Lifted Stake in Gildan Activewear (GIL)

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 165.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 385,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.85M, up from 145,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $36.68. About 302,805 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q EPS 31c; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Backs FY18 Rev $1.80-$1.90; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 35C; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 12/04/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: Several fire departments on scene of a working structure fire reported at the Gildan Yarn plant in Salis…; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR CONTINUES TO ASSUME ~4% 2018 INCOME TAX RATE; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Net $67.9M; 29/03/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC – NOMINATED MARYSE BERTRAND, MARC CAIRA, CHARLES M. HERINGTON AND CRAIG LEAVITT AS DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Adj EPS 34c

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cigna Corporation (CI) by 1084.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 27,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.89% . The hedge fund held 29,600 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76 million, up from 2,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cigna Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $153.97. About 1.55M shares traded. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has declined 3.89% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CI News: 08/03/2018 – CIGNA TO BUY EXPRESS SCRIPTS IN DEAL VALUED AT $67 BLN; 29/03/2018 – ESRX/CIGNA DEAL `HIGHLY PROBABLE,’ CREDIT SUISSE; 08/03/2018 – Cigna Agrees to Buy Express Scripts as Health Shakeout Speeds Up; 08/03/2018 – The current health-care marketplace is not sustainable, said Cigna CEO David Cordani; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – TIM WENTWORTH WILL ASSUME ROLE OF PRESIDENT, EXPRESS SCRIPTS; 29/05/2018 – ANZ’s New Zealand Arm Sells OnePath Life Unit to Cigna; 08/03/2018 – Cigna To Fund Cash Portion With Cash on Hand, Assumed Express Scripts Debt, New Debt; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS – COMBINED CO’S BOARD WILL BE EXPANDED TO 13 DIRECTORS, INCLUDING FOUR INDEPENDENT MEMBERS OF EXPRESS SCRIPTS BOARD; 12/03/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Express Scripts Holding Co. Acquisition; 13/03/2018 – Cigna Enters Voice Control Space, Launching “Answers by Cigna” Skill for Amazon Alexa

