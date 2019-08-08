Cigna (CI) Stake Held by Grisanti Capital Management Llc; As Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Stock Price Declined, Holder Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Lowered Holding by $1.55 Million

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cigna Corporation (CI) by 1084.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 27,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.89% . The hedge fund held 29,600 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76M, up from 2,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cigna Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $166.48. About 1.73 million shares traded. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has declined 3.89% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CI News: 07/03/2018 – Cigna Is Nearing a Deal to Buy Express Scripts; 16/05/2018 – Cigna Launches Online Campaign About Safe Use of Opioids for Pain Managemen; 10/04/2018 – Cigna Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – Cigna Raises Annual Guidance for Adjusted Operating Income — Earnings Review; 28/03/2018 – FDA’s Gottlieb eyes PBM consolidation impact on generic entry-CNBC; 08/03/2018 – CIGNA SAYS DEAL FOR $48.75 IN CASH, 0.2434 SHRS PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – CIGNA, EXPRESS SCRIPTS GOT ADDED INFO REQUEST FROM DOJ ON DEAL; 21/03/2018 – EDAP TMS SA : EDAP Announces CIGNA as First Major U.S. Private Health Insurer to Cover HIFU for Prostate Procedure; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – UPON CLOSING, COMBINED COMPANY WILL BE LED BY DAVID M. CORDANI AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 08/03/2018 – Cigna: Express Scripts Deal Not Subject to Financing Condition

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 23.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 27,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 89,571 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11M, down from 116,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $69.4. About 8.93M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is expecting to meet this week with China’s antitrust regulators in a final push to secure clearance for its proposed $44 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors; 14/05/2018 – Michael Sin : Exclusive: China is said to start review of Qualcomm’s proposed NXP deal – full story on @TheTerminal here…; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – AMENDMENT ESTABLISHES A MATURITY DATE OF APRIL 25, 2021 FOR ANY TERM LOANS DRAWN UNDER 2016 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TOM HORTON CONTINUES AS LEAD DIRECTOR; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm, Huawei Could Reach Resolution Soon; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE $5.2 BLN VS $6.0 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/03/2018 – Finland’s Hatch plans Netflix-style streaming for mobile games; 20/03/2018 – Netronome to Develop SmartNIC Solutions based on OCP v3.0 NIC Specification for Qualcomm Centriq 2400 OCP Servers; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm ousts Jacobs as director over buyout plan; 13/03/2018 – Schumer praises Trump for killing Broadcom bid to buy Qualcomm

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 U.S. Stocks to Watch in July – The Motley Fool” on July 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Barclays steps aside on Qualcomm’s risk/reward – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mizuho lifts QCOM target despite expected softness – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy: NVIDIA vs. Qualcomm – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm Stockâ€™s Easy Gains May Be Over – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $715.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Large Cap Etf (SCHX) by 15,240 shares to 52,090 shares, valued at $3.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Us Large Cap Fund (EPS) by 10,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sfe Investment Counsel holds 116,716 shares or 3% of its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Court Place Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 11,978 shares. First Amer Fincl Bank has 0.11% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 26,102 shares. 106,405 were accumulated by North American Mngmt. Kings Point Cap Management accumulated 650 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 16.47M shares. Rothschild Investment Il invested in 0.49% or 73,490 shares. Utah Retirement owns 228,990 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 356,300 shares. Ftb Incorporated has 0.03% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Bb&T reported 0.39% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Amer Century Companies owns 0.12% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 2.16M shares. Ironwood Financial Limited Liability Corporation, a Arizona-based fund reported 850 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct accumulated 28,513 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold CI shares while 15 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 717,325 shares or 37.58% less from 1.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 0.5% invested in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) for 16,900 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Liability Co reported 6,353 shares. Cubic Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.32% stake. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 286 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Enterprise Ser has invested 0% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Lee Danner & Bass Inc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Qci Asset Management New York invested in 31 shares. Bartlett Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 757 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lc holds 2,062 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Salem Inv Counselors has 190 shares. Pettee Investors reported 1,774 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Founders Cap Lc holds 0.11% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) or 1,870 shares. 241,614 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Moreover, Wellington Shields And Company Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.65% invested in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) for 7,914 shares.

More notable recent Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stock Market Eyes Records On Dovish Commentary From Federal Reserve – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Trump Administration Withdraws Drug Rebate Plan – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pre-Open Movers 07/11: (IMUX) (OMER) (DVAX) (CI) (CVS) (WW) (SNSS) (BBBY) (FAST) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “US Stocks Deep in the Red on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Top Stock Trades for Friday: CGC, MU, BBBY – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 11, 2019.