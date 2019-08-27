Cigna (CI) Shareholder Grisanti Capital Management Has Upped Holding; Artemis Investment Management Llp Boosted Its Ppl (PPL) Stake by $1.70 Million; Market Value Declined

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 54,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 552,600 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.56 million, up from 497,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $29.24. About 1.37M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – QTRLY EARNINGS OF $0.65 PER SHARE AND EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS OF $0.74 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPS 5.53 BLN RUPEES VS 5.62 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs; 08/05/2018 – PPL TO ISSUE-SELL TO FORWARD COUNTERPARTIES 55M SHRS; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q OPER REV. $2.13B, EST. $2.09B; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.20 TO $2.40 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 03/05/2018 – PPL Reaffirms View of 5%-6% Compound Annual EPS Growth From 2018-2020; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 20/03/2018 – PPL PLANS TO REAFFIRM 2018 EARNINGS VIEW, CAGR RATE THROUGH ’20

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cigna Corporation (CI) by 1084.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 27,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.89% . The hedge fund held 29,600 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76 million, up from 2,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cigna Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $147.67. About 1.40M shares traded. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has declined 3.89% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CI News: 08/03/2018 – Cigna to Buy Express Scripts in Deal Worth $67B, Including Debt; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Intl Adds Norwegian Cruise, Cuts Cigna: 13F; 07/05/2018 – New Cigna Simple File Alerts Consumers to Additional Benefit Payouts; 13/03/2018 – Bank fee potential slashed as Trump ends Broadcom’s Qualcomm takeover; 13/03/2018 – Cigna Enters Voice Control Space, Launching “Answers by Cigna” Skill for Amazon Alexa; 08/03/2018 – CIGNA SAYS DEAL FOR $48.75 IN CASH, 0.2434 SHRS PER SHARE; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Places Cigna on Rating Watch Negative on Acquisition; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S REVIEWS EXPRESS SCRIPTS’ RATINGS; DIRECTION UNCERTAIN; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – TRANSACTION CONSIDERATION OF $54 BLN IN AGGREGATE; 16/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS SAYS `ON TRACK’ TO CLOSING CIGNA DEAL BY YR END

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00M and $164.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,901 shares to 21,643 shares, valued at $4.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 8,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,750 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold CI shares while 15 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 717,325 shares or 37.58% less from 1.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 286 shares. Pettee Invsts stated it has 1,774 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Hikari Limited owns 28,697 shares. Old Dominion Management Inc reported 14,877 shares stake. Gulf National Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Moreover, Salem Invest Counselors has 0% invested in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) for 190 shares. Cullinan Assocs holds 0.02% or 1,400 shares. Grisanti Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested 2.9% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). 241,614 were accumulated by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Founders Cap Mngmt invested in 1,870 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Qci Asset Inc New York holds 0% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) or 31 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Yhb Inv Inc holds 2,161 shares. Essex Financial Services owns 5,706 shares. West Oak Cap Ltd Llc owns 0.04% invested in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) for 404 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 433 shares. Stephens Ar reported 161,065 shares. Bp Public Limited Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 169,000 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 1.49M shares. 22,534 are held by Amica Mutual Insurance Communication. Kessler Investment Gru Ltd Company holds 0.85% or 26,710 shares in its portfolio. Gulf Int Bancshares (Uk) accumulated 166,043 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated holds 8.66 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Communications reported 173,780 shares. Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life Ins has invested 0.07% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.03% or 371,748 shares in its portfolio. Victory Capital Mgmt invested in 660,019 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Schroder Inv Group Inc accumulated 24,700 shares. M&R Capital Management invested in 100 shares. Denali Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 2.01% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) or 423,196 shares.