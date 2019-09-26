Cigna (CI) Investors: Morgan Stanley Keeps “Overweight” Rating, Sees $208.0000/Share; Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) Sentiment Is 1.59

Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.43, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 62 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 39 sold and decreased their stock positions in Diplomat Pharmacy. The hedge funds in our database now have: 62.88 million shares, up from 58.33 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Diplomat Pharmacy in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 24 Increased: 47 New Position: 15.

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley have $208.0000 target price on Cigna (NYSE:CI). Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.00% from the company’s last price. The rating was released in a note on Thursday morning.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 11 investors sold Cigna Corporation shares while 11 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 366,756 shares or 48.87% less from 717,325 shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $155.22. About 1.66 million shares traded. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has declined 3.89% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.89% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Cigna (NYSE:CI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cigna has $207 highest and $18500 lowest target. $199.20’s average target is 28.33% above currents $155.22 stock price. Cigna had 8 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $19000 target in Friday, August 2 report. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”.

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related services and products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $58.61 billion. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations divisions. It has a 13.39 P/E ratio. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other services and products to insured and self-insured customers.

Analysts await Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $4.35 EPS, up 13.28% or $0.51 from last year’s $3.84 per share. CI’s profit will be $1.64B for 8.92 P/E if the $4.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.30 actual EPS reported by Cigna Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.16% EPS growth.

Armistice Capital Llc holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. for 3.20 million shares. Stephens Inc Ar owns 6.60 million shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab has 0.81% invested in the company for 1.20 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based S&T Bank Pa has invested 0.81% in the stock. Matarin Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 701,445 shares.

Analysts await Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) to report earnings on November, 5. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% EPS growth.

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company has market cap of $404.93 million. The firm stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.