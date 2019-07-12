Cigna (CI) Forms $175.34 Double Bottom; Private Capital Management Has Lowered Its Pope Resources Limited (POPE) Position

Private Capital Management Llc decreased Pope Resources Limited (POPE) stake by 19.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Private Capital Management Llc sold 8,751 shares as Pope Resources Limited (POPE)’s stock declined 2.99%. The Private Capital Management Llc holds 35,854 shares with $2.38 million value, down from 44,605 last quarter. Pope Resources Limited now has $307.59 million valuation. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $70.5. About 2,879 shares traded. Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership (NASDAQ:POPE) has declined 2.93% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.36% the S&P500. Some Historical POPE News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Pope Resources A Delaware Limited , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POPE); 07/05/2018 – Pope Resources Announces Quarterly Distribution; 07/05/2018 – Pope Resources 1Q EPS $1.31; 23/05/2018 – Pope Resources To Conduct An Investor Conference Call; 07/05/2018 – POPE RESOURCES A DELAWARE LP – QTRLY NET INCOME $1.31 PER OWNERSHIP UNIT; 07/05/2018 – POPE RESOURCES – EXPECT TOTAL 2018 HARVEST VOLUME TO BE APPROXIMATELY 66 MMBF FOR PARTNERSHIP; 02/04/2018 Pope Resources Announces Availability Of 2017 Annual Report

Cigna Corporation (CI) formed double bottom with $161.31 target or 8.00% below today’s $175.34 share price. Cigna Corporation (CI) has $66.53B valuation. The stock increased 9.24% or $14.83 during the last trading session, reaching $175.34. About 10.00M shares traded or 293.96% up from the average. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has declined 12.54% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CI News: 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts in $67bn deal; 08/03/2018 – St. Louis Business: BREAKING: Cigna buying St. Louis County-based Express Scripts for $67 billion; 08/03/2018 – FierceHealth: #BREAKING: @Cigna will buy @ExpressScripts in a deal worth $67 billion; 29/05/2018 – ANZ’s New Zealand Arm Sells OnePath Life Unit to Cigna; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – DEAL DELIVERS FIRST YEAR DOUBLE DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE ACCRETION; 28/03/2018 – Cigna’s Partnership with Physicians Successfully Reduces Opioid Use by 25 Percent — One Year Ahead of Goal; 08/03/2018 – Express Scripts (ESRX) Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of Express Scripts; Are Shareholders getting a Fair Price?; 08/03/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Health insurer Cigna set to buy Express Scripts: report; 15/03/2018 – CIGNA SAYS JANE HENNEY, INFORMED CO ON MARCH 12, OF HER INTENTION TO NOT SEEK RE-ELECTION AS A DIRECTOR – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – CIGNA TO FUND CASH PORTION THROUGH COMBINATION OF CASH, DEBT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold Cigna Corporation shares while 15 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 717,325 shares or 37.58% less from 1.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Interest Retail Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 0.25% or 88,401 shares in its portfolio. Old Dominion Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.78% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Hikari Power Limited reported 0.48% stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) for 241,614 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Limited Com has 0.18% invested in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) for 6,613 shares. Moreover, Cibc Ww Markets has 0.15% invested in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Ltd stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). American Rech And reported 212 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.32% or 6,765 shares in its portfolio. Yhb Inv reported 2,161 shares. Salem Investment Counselors holds 0% or 190 shares in its portfolio. Cullinan Inc owns 1,400 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Limited Company owns 202 shares. California-based Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Wellington Shields & Communications Lc owns 7,914 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, down 3.08% or $0.12 from last year’s $3.89 per share. CI’s profit will be $1.43B for 11.63 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.90 actual earnings per share reported by Cigna Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Cigna (NYSE:CI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cigna has $299 highest and $18500 lowest target. $237.33’s average target is 35.35% above currents $175.34 stock price. Cigna had 9 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) on Tuesday, February 5 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. Oppenheimer maintained Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Citigroup.